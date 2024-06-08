Max Verstappen under FIA investigation for alleged Canada GP infringement

Max Verstappen played his part in a Canada qualifying thriller, though now faces a trip to the stewards over a potential pit-lane infringement.

With sprinklings of rain passing through the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but not deterring the dry-tyre running, the stage was set for a thrilling qualifying crescendo, which saw George Russell and Verstappen set an identical time of 1:12.000, with Russell taking pole by virtue of clocking that lap first.

Max Verstappen to face Canada stewards over possible infringement

Verstappen now waits on the stewards though after being summoned over allegedly failing to follow the race director’s instructions in the pit lane during Q2.

More to follow…