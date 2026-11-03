Untelevised team radio footage from the Mexican Grand Prix has revealed the moment Max Verstappen called for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to either give back his position or face a penalty.

Verstappen also claimed the FIA stewards would have issued an immediate penalty if he had been in Leclerc’s position, branding the situation a “f**king joke.”

Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio emerges after Mexican Grand Prix

Verstappen claimed his third victory of the F1 2026 season in Mexico last weekend following his previous triumphs in Malaysia and Singapore.

The four-time world champion took the lead after Leclerc was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage in battle with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was heard voicing his frustration with Leclerc’s penalty during the race, claiming over team radio that a five-second penalty was not sufficient.

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And untelevised footage has revealed that Verstappen was also irritated by Leclerc’s failure to return his position after cutting the corner at Turn 4.

On Lap 1, Verstappen was heard saying: “Yeah, Charles has to give that position. Position now or penalty.”

His race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, replied: “Copy, Max.”

A lap later, Lambiase instructed Verstappen to make a switch change, with Verstappen still adamant that Leclerc had to face a penalty if he did not give up the lead immediately.

Lambiase: “Mode six, please, Max. Mode six.”

Verstappen: “Position now. Penalty otherwise.”

Lambiase: “Yeah, we’re on it, Max. Should’ve been given back by Turn 12.”

On Lap 3, Verstappen argued that the stewards would have taken swift action had he been in Leclerc’s position.

Lambiase: “Gap behind 0.7.”

Verstappen: “If it was me in the lead, I would have had a penalty already by now. What a f**king joke.”

Two laps later, Verstappen asked for an update on the situation.

Verstappen: “Any news?”

Lambiase: “Being investigated.”

On Lap 13, Lambiase fed Verstappen the news that Leclerc had been handed a five-second penalty, with the four-time world champion questioning whether the Ferrari driver’s act was worthy of a 10-second time loss.

Lambiase: “OK, Leclerc’s been given a five-second penalty. I mean, Hamilton’s already five seconds behind him, so…”

Verstappen: “I thought all the new penalties were 10 right now?”

In the official verdict, the FIA stewards confirmed that Leclerc would normally have faced a 10-second penalty for the incident.

However, the fact that Hamilton also went off track played in Leclerc’s favour.

A section of the stewards’ report read: “The baseline penalty guideline is 10 seconds. However, in mitigation is the fact that car 44 was also off track on the inside of car 16 and this occurred early in the first lap.”

Verstappen suffered a scare later in the race when the safety car was deployed after he had passed the pit entry. The full exchange between Verstappen and Lambiase went as follows:

Lambiase: “Max, safety car! Box, box, box, box, box! Box!”

Verstappen: “No, I cannot! I’m past the f**king pit entry!”

Lambiase: “Slow button on. Alright, you’ve got it.”

Verstappen: “That’s bulls**t, man, they put it like that. Yeah. That’s so f**ked. Beautiful.”

Lambiase: “So double yellows Turn 1.”

Verstappen: “Sometimes they wait half a lap for the safety car and now they do this. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.”

Verstappen: “There wasn’t f**king [inaudible] out there.”

Lambiase: “Sorry, just repeat that last message, Max.”

Verstappen: “No. Probably better not.”

The red flag was shown a short time later, giving all drivers a free change of tyres, with Verstappen seeing off the threat of Hamilton to take his third win in four races.

The post-race team radio exchange between Verstappen, Lambiase and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies went as follows:

Lambiase: “Kept a very cool head, Max. Another great day in the office. Well done, mate. Well done.”

Verstappen: “Holy s**t! That’s an unbelievable win. Really well done, guys. That was a tough one.”

Mekies: “Amazing drive, Max, just amazing drive. You killed everyone today. It didn’t matter safety car, red flag, everything, soft, medium. Well done, mate. What a total control. Well done.”

Verstappen: “Yeah. I had to fight for that one. Definitely one of the hardest ones! But makes it even sweeter so, yeah, really good job. Another win.”

Mekies: “Nobody deserves it more than you, mate.”

Lambiase: “Max, Kimi made the podium with you and he has been crowned champion as well today.”

Verstappen: “Yeah. Very lovely, that. That was an incredible season for him.”

Lambiase: “You are stopping here, Max. Well done. Nice job, mate.”

Verstappen: “Well done. That was really, really good.”

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