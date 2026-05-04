Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lando Norris claiming that Max Verstappen “ruined his own race” at the Miami Grand Prix.

With the FIA’s scrutineering process coming under scrutiny after Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar was disqualified from qualifying, here’s today’s roundup…

Lando Norris: Max Verstappen ‘ruined his own race’ at Miami Grand Prix

Footage from the Miami Grand Prix cooldown room has uncovered the moment Lando Norris quipped that Max Verstappen “ruined his own race.”

Verstappen, the four-time world champion, recovered to fifth in Florida after a dramatic spin on the opening lap.

Norris, meanwhile, fell just 3.2 seconds short of Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes in the fight for victory.

Read more: Lando Norris says Max Verstappen ‘ruined his own race’ in Miami fight

Conclusions from the Miami Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull was excluded from the qualifying results in Miami after his floor was found to be 2mm wider than the permitted maximum.

Yet the RB22 of Max Verstappen was not selected for targeted scrutineering despite his team-mate’s infringement.

The flaw in the FIA’s scrutineering process is among a number of points raised by Mat Coch in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from the Miami Grand Prix.

Read more: Miami GP conclusions: Antonelli insecurity, Verstappen impatience, F1’s TV fail

Miami Grand Prix winners and losers

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed a third consecutive victory at the Miami Grand Prix to extend his lead in the F1 2026 standings to 20 points.

Antonelli also became the first driver in F1 history to convert his first three career pole positions into wins.

As Thomas Maher writes, even with the pack closing the gap to Mercedes in Miami, Antonelli currently looks unstoppable.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

Miami Grand Prix driver ratings

Lando Norris cut a frustrated figure at the end of the Miami Grand Prix, insisting that he and McLaren “should have boxed first” after being undercut for the lead by Kimi Antonelli.

Yet, as Henry Valantine writes, Norris should take encouragement from McLaren’s rate of progress having pushed the dominant Mercedes driver so hard in Miami.

In-season development has been regarded as a key strength of McLaren over recent years.

Read more: Miami Grand Prix driver ratings: Kimi Antonelli leads chaotic race weekend

Lando Norris vs Kimi Antonelli: What the Miami Grand Prix data says

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic has found that Kimi Antonelli gained a full second on Lando Norris in the second sector alone on his outlap at the Miami Grand Prix.

That pace advantage, combined with a 2.8-second stop for Norris, allowed the Mercedes driver to gain crucial track position in the fight for victory.

Antonelli pitted on Lap 26 of 57 in Miami, with Norris responding a lap later.

Read more: Lando Norris telemetry data reveals critical Miami GP strategy error