Nico Rosberg, the F1 2016 World Champion, believes Max Verstappen was “pushing the limits” by keeping his answers short and sweet during an FIA press conference protest.

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in an FIA press conference on Thursday at the Singapore Grand Prix, with the governing body ordering the reigning three-time World Champion to “undertake some work of public interest,” which is yet to be defined.

Nico Rosberg reacts to Max Verstappen FIA press conference protest

The Red Bull driver’s punishment came after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, called for a clampdown on F1 drivers using foul language, insisting “we have to differentiate between our sport and rap music.”

After coming second to McLaren driver and F1 2024 title rival Lando Norris in Singapore Grand Prix qualifying, Verstappen made his first appearance in a formal FIA press conference since his punishment on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was noticeably unforthcoming, offering a series of short and one-word answers to questions from the media and at one stage reassuring press conference host Tom Clarkson that his behaviour was nothing personal against him.

Verstappen quipped that he had a “problem with my voice” in the FIA press conference room before he held an impromptu press gathering in the Marina Bay paddock once the media session was over.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen will face no punishment for his performance in the press conference.

Appearing on Sky F1, Rosberg claimed Verstappen was toeing “a fine line” in the press conference given his lofty status as the reigning World Champion.

Rosberg said: “Max is really going for it now, not even speaking in the FIA press conference.

“You’re contractually obliged to answer the questions. It’s a fine line. He’s pushing the limits there.

“He is the World Champion, so he’s the most important person in the paddock. It’ll be interesting to watch that play out.”

Rosberg’s comments come after Verstappen received the support of Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who spoke out against the penalty in the press conference – with the Mercedes driver urging Verstappen to ignore the penalty.

“He deserved it. Foul language,” Norris joked when asked about Verstappen’s punishment, before adding: “I think it’s pretty unfair, I don’t agree with any of it.”

Hamilton said: “I think it’s a bit of a joke, to be honest. This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made.

“I certainly wouldn’t be doing it [serving the punishment] and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

Hamilton’s latest interjection comes after he took exception to Ben Sulayem’s comments, suggesting there was a “racial element” to the FIA president’s remarks.

He told reporters in Singapore on Thursday: “I’m sure if you say there’s penalties for it, people will stop it.

“I don’t know whether that’s something that’s needed, but I definitely think there is a little bit too much of it.

“And then just with what he said, I don’t like how he’s expressed it.

“Saying that, rappers, is very stereotypical. And think about most rappers are black, so that really kind of points it towards and it says we’re not like them.

“So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there’s a racial element there, but I agree with the fact that I think [it needs] cleaning up a little bit.”

