Max Verstappen raced to a fourth consecutive World Championship in F1 2024 and yet will make a huge saving on his next FIA Super Licence.

The Red Bull driver started F1 2024 how he had left off in 2023, winning four of the opening five races, but talk of a fresh stroll to the title was hushed by the emergence of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren as race-winning teams, Verstappen needing until Round 22 of 24 in Las Vegas to end the title hopes of McLaren’s Lando Norris and secure his fourth straight title.

Max Verstappen to save $317k on FIA Super Licence

Verstappen will be back with Red Bull for F1 2025 as he looks to make it five in a row, and while his road to that latest title was far less smooth than his previous two in F1’s ground effect era, that will bring with it a major benefit looking ahead to next season.

Drivers need a valid FIA Super Licence to race in Formula 1 and each year, a driver must pay a flat rate plus a fee per point scored in the latest championship to get their Super Licence for the new campaign.

Speedcafe report that for F1 2025, the per-point fee will be €2313 ($2443), up from €2100 ($2217), and the standard fee €11453 ($12097), up from €10400 ($10981).

This means that compared to Verstappen’s record-breaking fee of $1,286,324 paid for his latest Super Licence, his next would cost him $1,079,448.

Verstappen is therefore looking at a handsome year-on-year saving of $206,876, after winning nine grands prix in F1 2024 compared to a record 19 the year before.

F1 2024 runner-up Lando Norris meanwhile is heading in the opposite direction after a campaign which produced four wins and 374 points compared to 205 last season, with his Super Licence fee doubling from $465,510 to $925,779.

Final F1 2024 head-to-head standings

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

It was back in 2023 that Verstappen, facing a then-record Super Licence fee of €963,800 ($1,017,760), made his displeasure over the FIA system clear.

“I think the amount is absurd,” he said ahead of the 2023 campaign. “I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much.

“That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races.”

F1 2025 Super Licence fees

Max Verstappen – $1,079,448

Lando Norris – $925,779

Charles Leclerc – $881,805

Oscar Piastri – $725,453

Carlos Sainz – $720,567

George Russell – $610,632

Lewis Hamilton – $556,886

Sergio Perez – $383,433

Fernando Alonso – $183,107

Pierre Gasly – $114,703

Nico Hulkenberg – $112,260

Yuki Tsunoda – $85,387

Lance Stroll – $70,729

Esteban Ocon – $68,286

Alex Albon – $41,413

Oliver Bearman – $29,198

Liam Lawson – $21,869

Jack Doohan – $12,097

Kimi Antonelli – $12,097

Gabriel Bortoleto – $12,097

Read next: Max Verstappen incident opens up major penalty debate for F1 2025 season