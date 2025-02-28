Max Verstappen has no intention to miss a race in F1 2025 even if it coincides with the birth of his first child, quipping that is as long as he does not get suspended for swearing.

And on the third and final day of pre-season testing, Verstappen was apparently seen giving the middle finger as he drove down the pit lane.

Max Verstappen addresses FIA swearing clampdown

It was ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for swearing to be stamped out of their series, Verstappen finding himself caught up in that when he was ordered to carry out community service effectively after swearing in a press conference that race weekend.

Grassroots motorsport work in Rwanda – where the 2024 FIA prize giving gala took place – would be how Verstappen served that order.

The clampdown continues into F1 2025 and drivers have been warned that they could face a race ban, with a one-month suspension and $127,000 fine the punishment for a third swearing misconduct offence.

And on Day 3 of F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain, the onboard camera on Verstappen’s Red Bull RB21 appeared to show the reigning World Champion raise his middle finger as he drove down the fast lane of the pit lane.

He did so when level with the Williams pit wall, though there is a great deal of uncertainty around the situation.

When speaking with Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, Verstappen had made a tongue-in-cheek reference to being forced to miss a race as a swearing punishment, after he was asked if he could skip one when his first child is born.

Verstappen is in a long-term relationship with Kelly Piquet – daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet – with Kelly breaking the baby news ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, meaning a birth date during 2025.

“It’s possible [that I could miss a race], but I won’t do it,” he insisted.

“This is just part of being a Formula 1 driver. If it happens, it happens. I can’t do anything about it.

“Unfortunately, Formula 1 drivers don’t get any free time, but at the same time, I’m not the one who gives birth. Anything is possible, but in Formula 1 that doesn’t exist. You can’t take two months off.

“Or I have to be suspended because I have too many penalty points for swearing.”

Verstappen must also keep a watchful eye on his FIA Superlicence, his current penalty points total at eight with 12 triggering a one-race ban.

Verstappen will not see any points drop off his total before the end of June.

