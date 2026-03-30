Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes untelevised Max Verstappen team radio from the Japanese Grand Prix as calls grow for the FIA to act after Oliver Bearman’s terrifying accident at Suzuka.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio emerges after Japanese Grand Prix

Untelevised team radio footage from the Japanese Grand Prix has unearthed the moment Max Verstappen gave a blunt response to Red Bull race engineer GianPiero Lambiase.

Lambiase estimated that Verstappen had a pace advantage of around “two or three tenths” as he battled Pierre Gasly for seventh place at Suzuka.

With the four-time world champion finding overtaking difficult, Verstappen quipped: “Easy to say mate when you’re on the pit wall.”

Read more: Verstappen blunt reply to ‘GP’ after Gasly battle exposes Red Bull weakness

Conclusions from Japan: Should the FIA act on F1 2026 rules?

The Japanese Grand Prix was arguably the most unflattering race for the F1 2026 rules so far.

After great corners like 130R were stripped of their challenge in qualifying, the weekend took a serious turn when Oliver Bearman crashed heavily on the approach to Spoon Curve.

With the energy management demands of 2026 resulting in massive closing speeds, is it time to act before a driver ends up seriously hurt?

Read more: Japanese GP conclusions: Dodgeball on wheels, Verstappen’s rampage, Russell’s Norris test

Data analysis: Max Verstappen’s frustrating Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly’s superior straight-line speed on the main straight helped him stay ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at Suzuka, PlanetF1.com’s data analysis from the Japanese Grand Prix has shown.

Verstappen’s troubled start to the season continued at Suzuka, where he suffered a rare Q1 exit on Saturday.

His recovery drive on race day was stalled by Gasly, who remained ahead in a duel for seventh spot.

Read more: F1 data exposes why Max Verstappen’s Japanese GP charge stalled

Lance Stroll makes ‘Aston Martin championship’ quip after Japanese Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has quipped that he and Fernando Alonso were in “our own Aston Martin championship” during the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Aston Martin recorded a race finish for the first time in F1 2026 at Honda’s home race as Alonso came home a lapped 18th.

Stroll managed 30 laps before withdrawing due to a water pressure issue.

Read more: Fernando Alonso issues Aston Martin reality check despite Honda milestone finish

Franco Colapinto’s management pleas for calm after Oliver Bearman crash

Franco Colapinto’s management has urged the Alpine driver’s fans to avoid “wasting your energy on the haters” after he was criticised following Oliver Bearman’s accident at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Colapinto was criticised online after Bearman’s frightening accident at Suzuka on Sunday.

It came just two weeks after Bearman’s Haas teammate Esteban Ocon was subjected to death threats following a collision with Colapinto in China.

Read more: Franco Colapinto camp issues new plea after Oliver Bearman crash