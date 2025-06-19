Max Verstappen has released merchandise on his website to commemorate his GT3 testing alias, ‘Franz Hermann’.

The four-time World Champion recently completed a test around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a different name, and he has now marked that time with a pair of scale model cars.

Max Verstappen releases Franz Hermann merchandise after GT3 test

Verstappen’s appearance at the Nordschleife under the pseudonym came as he tested a Ferrari 296 GT3, with the Red Bull driver running his own team – Verstappen.com Racing – in the endurance rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe series.

Now, ‘Franz Hermann’ has taken on a life of his own, with Verstappen having run another GT3 test earlier this week at Spa-Francorchamps.

Verstappen’s official website has played into the moment by releasing two scale model Ferrari 296 cars emblazoned with the ‘Franz Hermann’ name, as the Dutch driver did himself.

That has in turn created a somewhat quirky piece of memorabilia for fans, marking the time an ‘unusual figure’ arrived to test a GT3 machine.

Models at a 1:43 and 1:18 scale are now available for pre-order, coupled with a premium price tag to match, starting at £97.99 – though each model is being sold as a limited and numbered edition, with estimated arrivals in November 2025.

Discussing his first test at the Spanish Grand Prix, he was asked about plans whether he was considering a return to the ‘Green Hell’ in future, to which he replied: “Not for now. [I’m] thinking about it, seeing whenever it’s possible.”

It’s believed Verstappen is targeting an appearance at the Nurburgring 24, which would require the F1 champion to obtain a ‘Ring Licence’. That is achieved by competing in two lesser events at the Nordschleiffe, the next event slated for August 16 – in the middle of the F1 summer shutdown.

Sources have also suggested to PlanetF1.com that Verstappen could be eyeing a berth at the 24 Hours of Spa, the highest profile GT3 race on the calendar, in 2026 – this year’s event clashing with next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

That is supported by the Dutchman obtaining an FIA driver classification, which saw him declared a Platinum rated driver.

Speaking of obtaining his endurance driver rating, Verstappen added to media including PlanetF1.com: “I have to do it at some point, so I [had] better get it out of the way.

“I mean, it’s super easy. It’s just a form that you fill in and you pay and a week later you have the answer. I was secretly hoping for a Bronze rating! I might appeal the Platinum and get Silver at least.

“They asked me for a fake name, so I said let’s make it as German as possible,” he expanded to media including PlanetF1.com at Imola.

“I knew that, once I was there, that people would realise, but at least I wasn’t on the entry list, so at least at 8am/9am it was pretty calm.”

In Spain, Verstappen joked that his alias is receiving attention about a drive, saying in a video posted on social media: “Franz is actually having a lot of contract offers at the moment, so he’s actually negotiating his terms for the Nordschleife.”

