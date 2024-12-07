Max Verstappen issues fresh update on Russell relationship after war of words

Max Verstappen joked George Russell would be on the “other team” if they went paintballing, but before acknowledging that while tensions are high at the moment, they will sort it out in time.

Verstappen and Russell became the late-season rivalry of F1 2024 with Verstappen slapped with a one-place grid penalty in Qatar for what Russell deemed to be “dangerously” slow driving on an out-lap in qualifying.

Paintball anyone?

Verstappen went on to grab pole position ahead of the Mercedes driver but was stripped of that in a post-qualifying investigation in which he blames Russell for trying to “screw” him over.

In the days since the two have thrown several barbs, Verstappen calling the Briton a “liar” while Russell said he threatened to put his “f**king head in the wall”.

There has been little sign of it slowing down, both drivers labelling the other a “bully”. Verstappen added: “He’s just a loser. He lies and pastes all kinds of things together that are not true.”

The feud even took centre stage at a fan event in Abu Dhabi.

On stage with his team-mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen was asked which drivers he’d want on his team if he went paintballing with today’s grid.

The fans shouted: “George!”

Laughing Verstappen replied: “He would be on the other team. No, I’m just kidding.

“Honestly guys, of course we have our arguments. I’m sure we’ll fix it again, but it’s good to have a little break.

“But I’m sure we’ll see each other in Monaco again, it’s all going to work out again.”

Perez chipped in with his team, saying: “For my team I would pick Max, especially if we are going against George!”

He added: “As Max said, everything will work out.”

Russell though, may not be so ready to let it go.

“I am standing up for myself, for a guy who is coming out, questioning my integrity as a person, slamming me in the press. And I just want to set the record straight,” he said.

“As I said, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, but for me, he crossed a line at the weekend, and that was too much.”

