Max Verstappen given further FIA punishment for causing Lando Norris collision

Following on from his 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has also had two penalty points added to his super licence.

Despite Verstappen holding what appeared to be a race-winning seven-second advantage midway through the 71-lap Grand Prix, tyres issues, a slow pit stop and a lock-up meant Norris, who had been running second all race, closed up on the back of the RB20.

Max Verstappen slapped with penalty points

What followed was a thrilling 10-lap tussle between the two good friends.

While Norris tried to pass several times into Turn 3, and complained that Verstappen was making double moves to block him, it reached a tipping point on lap 64 when the McLaren driver again to pass, this time around the outside into the Turn 3 braking zone.

Verstappen moved to the left to block Norris, the Briton stuck to his line, and the two touched with both cars sustaining rear punctures.

Norris limped back to the pits to retire his MCL38 while Verstappen pitted for fresh rubber and finished in fifth place, a position he held onto despite a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision.

The stewards later added to his punishment with two penalty points on his super licence, bringing his tally to four in the last 12 months.

More reaction to the Max Verstappen v Lando Norris clash

👉Verdict: Who was at fault for Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ dramatic Austrian GP clash?

👉Max Verstappen’s ‘desperate act’ called out by McLaren boss after Lando Norris collision

Slapping Verstappen with the time penalty and penalty points, the stewards’ verdict read: “Car 1 [Verstappen] was approaching Turn 3 with Car 4 [Norris] alongside on his left.

“Before turning in, the driver of Car 1 moved to the left, causing a collision with Car 4.

“The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 1 was predominantly at fault and therefore impose the above mentioned penalty in line with precedents.”

Norris agrees Verstappen was wholly responsible, telling the media including PlanetF1.com: “There are rules for what you’re not allowed to do and are allowed to do, and he was doing things you’re not allowed to do and not getting penalised.

“I expect to tough battle against Max, I know what to expect, I expect aggression and pushing the limits and that kind of thing. But all three times he’s doing stuff which can easily cause an incident.

“And in a way it’s a bit reckless, it seems like a little bit desperate from his side. He doesn’t need to be, he’s got plenty of wins, you know, but a bit desperate to do what he could to not let me pass and I know it’s gonna be aggressive. So I’m in no way not surprised.

“But I just expected a tough, fair, respectful, on-the-edge, bit of racing. And I don’t feel like that’s what I got here. ”

Read next: Austrian GP conclusions: Verstappen vs Norris, Adrian Newey theory, valuable Russell lesson