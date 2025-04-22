Red Bull director makes emphatic claim over Max Verstappen future

Will he, won’t he? It’s the question on everyone’s minds as Max Verstappen’s future with Red Bull Racing is called into question.

Christian Horner has maintained that Verstappen will see out his contract with Red Bull — and now, sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff has doubled down on that sentiment.

Mintzlaff “convinced” Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull

As Red Bull Racing slips from its pedestal as the undisputed fastest car in the Formula 1 championship, rumours that Max Verstappen is looking for a new home have swept through the paddock.

The four-time champion’s name has been linked to several other teams on the grid: Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and even Alpine.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has had to address these concerns, stating that Verstappen “has made it very clear that he’s part of the team,” though senior advisor Helmut Marko has stated that he has “great concern” that the driver will leave the fold.

Red Bull sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff also remains convinced that Max Verstappen will see out his “long journey” with Red Bull Racing.

“I am convinced that Max will continue with us the long journey he has made so far with Red Bull,” he told De Telegraaf at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Max will also drive for us in 2026.

“It is not without reason that he previously signed a contract until 2028 and he has also recently made his position clear.

“Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull and that he would like to finish it there. As far as I know, nothing has changed in that regard.”

Mintzlaff also pointed out the reciprocal relationship that Verstappen and the team have had.

“We have benefited enormously from Max, the best driver in the world. But the truth is that he also owes a lot to Red Bull.

“Of course we are in a difficult phase, but I don’t have the feeling that Max is doubting himself because of it. As long as the mentality is there that we want to build the best car in the world, he will work with us.

“That is the only way we can be successful again. And we will do that. A long-term collaboration also means that you stay together in difficult times.”

Horner and Mintzlaff both reaffirmed their belief that Verstappen would see out his contract with the team, but neither have touched on what happens next — which means this is a debate we’re likely to see more of in 2025.

