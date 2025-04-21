Martin Brundle said Max Verstappen is a master of gaming the system but he ” lost out on that throw of the dice” in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen picked up a five-second penalty for a tangle with Oscar Piastri in the opening stages of Sunday’s race, but Brundle said that on-the-line style was part of Verstappen’s character.

Martin Brundle reflects on Max Verstappen’s battle with Oscar Piastri

It was at this venue four years ago that saw the worst of Verstappen in this regard as he crashed into Lewis Hamilton and Brundle highlighted that season when discussing the most recent race in Jedah.

“We’ve discussed this topic at length over the years, with all the teams and drivers,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I think everyone still remembers the 2021 Abu Dhabi finale, where things were a bit controversial with Lewis back then.

“It has always been clear: if you leave the track and gain an advantage, which [Verstappen] did, because he kept the position, then that position must be given back. The decision ultimately lies with the team; it’s their call to tell the driver to drop back.

“He’s on the outside and would need to be at least alongside or ahead to justify the move. But he wasn’t. And let’s be honest: if there had been a gravel trap there, he wouldn’t be in the position he is now.

“So it’s better to give up that one position than to risk a five-second time penalty.

“He’s so clever, he’s got so much control of the car, that he games the system. But he lost out on that throw of the dice.”

Unsurprisingly, Helmut Marko has leapt to the defence of Verstappen and suggested examples from F2 should have been followed by the stewards.

“We watched the Formula 2 races, and the same thing happened to two or three drivers. They were only given warnings. So in our view, the five-second penalty was a bit harsh… the inconsistency in stewarding is difficult to understand,” he told Sky Germany.

“Yes, Piastri was ahead at the start, but at the very last braking zone, Max was slightly ahead again. But it is what it is.

“The positive is: we had the pace, tyre wear was under control. But once again, you could see just how difficult overtaking is. After the penalty, we focused on securing P2.

Despite missing put on thre win, Verstappen’s 18 points ensured he remains in the title fight and is now just two points behind Lando Norris.

