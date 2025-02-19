Max Verstappen teased over ‘beef’ with ‘nicest guy’ George Russell

Max Verstappen insists he won’t continue “any kind of beef” with George Russell after being teased about their spat by F1 75 presenter Jack Whitehall during Tuesday night’s grand livery launch.

It comes after Russell warned that he won’t “take it” from Verstappen after “things got out of line” at the end of last season.

Max Verstappen teased with ‘we didn’t seat you next to George Russell’ jab

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

All 10 F1 teams were in attendance at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday for a group launch, the first-of-its-kind event marking Formula 1’s 75th anniversary.

Whitehall, the British comedian and the presenter of the event, poked fun at Verstappen during his opening monologue after the reigning World Champion made his thoughts on the event clear when it was announced last year and he joked he’d pull a sickie.

“He is so excited to be here right now,” Whitehall said. “Some drivers just want to drive… not this guy.”

“Cheer up, it could’ve been worse, we didn’t seat you next to George Russell,” he quipped about Russell moving his chair away from Verstappen during the drivers’ season-ending Abu Dhabi dinner.

He continued: “Have you two kissed and made up yet?

“I’m absolutely loving this beef, by the way. How could anyone beef with George Russell? He’s the nicest guy ever.”

But if you ask Verstappen there is no beef, after all, their Qatar fall-out was almost three months ago.

“Honestly, I have no intention to continue any kind of beef in February,” he told media including PlanetF1.com at the event.

“I’m still enjoying my time actually away from Formula 1 and just getting ready for the season.

“I have honestly nothing to say about that subject.”

Last season Verstappen and Russell provided the late-season entertainment as the two engaged in a war of words after Verstappen accused Russell of trying to “screw” him over with the stewards after he was hit with a one-place grid penalty that cost him pole position.

Russell then claimed Verstappen threatened to “put me on my f***ing head in the wall” and accused the Dutchman of being a bully.

Although Russell made it clear as he spoke to media including PlanetF1.com at the F1 75 event that he stands by his comments, he too has no intension of dragging the feud into the F1 2025 season.

“No, we haven’t spoken, [I have] no concerns about him or his driving or anything,” said the Mercedes driver.

“That happened last year and I want to focus on myself. Obviously, things I felt got out of line at the end of last year, and made it pretty clear that I’m not going to kind of take it.

“But now, it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job – and the job is to win.

“So I’m not going to change my approach, fighting him, fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same, and I guess we’ll see when we get to Melbourne.”

