Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen being included in PlanetF1.com’s winners and losers from the Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes finds a “bug” in George Russell’s data.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Winners and losers from the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been named as one of the big losers from the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

The Red Bull driver suffered a rare Q3 elimination at Suzuka before his recovery drive was stalled by Pierre Gasly, with Verstappen crossing the line a distant eighth.

The four-time world champion raised doubts over his F1 future following the race.

Read more: Kimi Antonelli leads winners and losers as Japanese Grand Prix shifts momentum

Mercedes ‘bug’ to blame for George Russell frustration

Mercedes has revealed that a “bug in the software code” contributed to George Russell missing out on a podium finish at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell appeared to suffer a loss of power on the approach to Spoon, allowing Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to pass him for fourth.

Mercedes has found that the system was left confused when Russell changed gear at the same time he pressed a button on the steering wheel.

Read more: New George Russell evidence as Mercedes finds ‘bug’ in W17

Toto Wolff weighs in on potential Christian Horner comeback

Toto Wolff suggested Christian Horner will be made to face the “repercussions” of his previous actions should the former Red Bull boss return to F1.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in the aftermath of the 2025 British Grand Prix after more than 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes-based team.

Alpine and Aston Martin are regarded as Horner’s most likely routes back to F1.

Read more: Toto Wolff warns Christian Horner would face ‘repercussions’ over F1 return

Jos Verstappen ‘worried’ about Max Verstappen motivation

Jos Verstappen fears his son’s motivation could suffer as a result of the F1 2026 rules.

Verstappen has made no secret of his discontent with the new regulations, memorably likening the new-look F1 to “Formula E on steroids.”

Verstappen Sr fears this could become “a problem with regard to his future.”

Read more: Max Verstappen F1 future in doubt as Jos fears loss of motivation

Lewis Hamilton giving F1 2026 feedback to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton says he has been sharing his observations of Ferrari’s F1 2026 rivals with the team’s head of aero.

The seven-time world champion was spotted taking a close look at George Russell’s Mercedes at the recent Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton claimed his first podium finish with Ferrari in Shanghai earlier this month, coming home third.

Read more: How Lewis Hamilton is shaping Ferrari SF-26 development behind the scenes