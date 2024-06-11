We have another batch of major Formula 1 headlines for you in the Tuesday news round-up, fresh off of a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has been talking us through his fast reactions which saved a groundhog, and delighted George Russell, who received some crucial advice from the Championship leader after a chance to win the Canadian Grand Prix agonisingly slipped away. Let’s dive into the action.

George Russell benefits from Max Verstappen groundhog save

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve brings with it many unique driver hazards, such as the infamous ‘Wall of Champions’ and the weather, while you can also add groundhogs to the list.

Fortunately, a groundhog life was spared thanks to some quick reactions from Verstappen, which pleased Russell also because it shaved a few tenths off his deficit to the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen offers advice to ‘upset’ George Russell

Verstappen went on to win the Canadian Grand Prix with polesitter Russell forced to settle for P3, the Mercedes driver not best pleased with himself afterwards due to some on-track errors which contributed to that result.

But, seeing Russell was “a bit upset”, Verstappen looked to reassure the Brit, as “these things can happen”.

Martin Brundle wishes Daniel Ricciardo never left Red Bull

Perhaps the most fiery battle of the Canadian Grand Prix was a verbal one and took place between Jacques Villeneuve, a Sky F1 pundit for the race weekend, and RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Some stern Villeneuve criticism led to a war of words between the pair, which Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle weighed in on, claiming Ricciardo “never seemed the same driver again” after leaving Red Bull.

Sergio Perez told ‘won’t last long’ at Red Bull performing like this

Ahead of the Canadian GP, Ricciardo’s Red Bull return hopes met a serious roadblock when the team confirmed a new two-year deal for Sergio Perez, taking him through to the end of the 2026 season.

But, with Perez enduring a fresh nightmare in Canada, where it became back-to-back Q1 eliminations before he crashed out of the race, Channel 4 pundit Billy Monger warned Perez that his newly-signed Red Bull contract will be of little protection if he does not re-find his form.

Yuki Tsunoda has no Red Bull assurances for 2026

Ricciardo’s RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also saw the door to Red Bull close with that Perez contract announcement, though during the Canadian GP weekend, he was confirmed as remaining with RB for F1 2025.

But, with Red Bull exercising an option in Tsunoda’s contract for 2025, the Japanese racer confirmed that the pressure remains on, as he has been given no assurances on his Red Bull status for 2026.

