Max Verstappen makes Gianpiero Lambiase request for end of F1 2023 season

Max Verstappen has said he wants to hear a compilation of all his angry radio moments with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen and Lambiase’s relationship is one of the most well-known on the grid with Lambiase, or GP as he is commonly known, often on the end of some Verstappen tirades.

Even in a winning season like 2023, GP’s eardrums have not been saved from a shout but Verstappen has insisted that once the moment is over, they are back to being friends.

Max Verstappen wants GP radio moments compilation

It would not take you long to find an incident of Verstappen shouting at his race engineer. His most recent came in Qatar when he argued with GP about whether to keep pushing on a lap shortly before the sprint shootout after he had gone off.

“We had that 10 minute practice session or whatever, right before we had the sprint shoot out,” he told Channel 4.

“I had a little moment and I really went off the track. GP came on to the radio and said ‘why didn’t you continue pushing?’ like to see what was going on in the rest of the lap balance wise.

“I went ‘I was off the track in the gravel and there was a car next to me. I can’t just keep pushing.’ Okay, fair enough. He didn’t see the footage and he thought I just had a little wobble and then aborted the lap. That’s why we have a very honest relationship. Very straightforward.”

While that was a relatively calm interaction, there have been a couple more high pressured ones including Verstappen shouting: “What the f**k? What the f**k? What the f**k are you guys saying?” after some confusion in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen though has insisted they put it all behind them and even remarked he would like to see a compilation of all their moments.

“I think we both are quite strong characters, but that’s what I like. That’s how I prefer to operate in a team,” he said. “We need to be honest to ourselves and that’s why I think we have a great relationship.

“I think I definitely need to try and speak to [Red Bull’s] marketing [team], they have to put a compilation together at the end of the year of all our radio messages throughout the year!”

Verstappen and GP have been working together ever since the Dutchman moved up to Red Bull in 2016.

