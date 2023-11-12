Max Verstappen confirms exciting racing challenge aim with Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase have both declared their interest in tackling the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race together in the years to come.

Red Bull’s bickering duo have forged an incredibly strong partnership as star driver and lead race engineer, combining to win the last three Drivers’ Championships in F1.

But, both have their eye on other challenges and series as they look to take their domination to new heights.

Max Verstappen has more on his mind than just F1

Verstappen has made absolutely no secret of the fact that he wants to tackle other challenges in the world of motorsport in the years to come and it looks as though long-time race engineer Gianpiero ‘GP’ Lambiase is prepared to follow him when other chapters of Verstappen’s motorsport story start to materialise.

Red Bull’s “old married couple”, as Christian Horner first coined, both recently appeared on the team’s in-house Talking Bull podcast and were asked by one fan whether if there is a possibility we could see the two unite for other racing projects away from F1.

“I’d be happy to do that, it’s a different challenge isn’t it?” Lambiase said when asked specifically about the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Verstappen then continued: “I mean, once you’ve done so many years in F1, you don’t want to think that I do this forever, right? You can’t, unfortunately.

“That’s a very different way of approaching because you’re sharing the car with other drivers as well. [And Le Mans] it’s quite a different kind of approach. I mean, you still go in there to win it.

“But you have to think about the three drivers, you know, they all have a bit of a different driving style and there’s a lot more going on. And yes, it’s a bit of a different experience.

“It’s not like one and a half hour, kind of two hour sprint racing. It’s proper endurance. So there is also the whole mentality. The mindset is different.”

PlanetF1.com recommended reading

Max Verstappen car collection: What supercars does the F1 World Champion own?

Gianpiero Lambiase discloses ‘biggest fear’ over Max Verstappen treatment

Verstappen and Lambiase spoke at length about how they operate together which, to the more casual F1 viewer, may feel they don’t actually like one another purely based on the radio messages that get exchanged between them on any given race weekend. But, that is far from the case.

“I mean, of course, respect is very important,” Verstappen said. “But people sometimes they don’t really understand what kind of relationship you have.

“So for example, if we are on the radio and where we sound a bit upset or angry, they think we are in a fight. But that’s not the case.

“It’s just we want the best out there. And then of course, sometimes I raise my voice on the radio because yeah, full of adrenaline while driving. And of course, GP also he wants the best and that’s why sometimes we have quite fiery conversations.

“But for me, that is the way I like to approach our weekend, our racing, because if I would be upset or whatever or not happy with a certain situation, he’s like, ‘copy that or like thank you very much for your message’. I’d be, ‘What is going on?’

“You know, we are both in this together and we want to have the best possible result. But of course, respect is very important.”

Read next: Max Verstappen reveals F1 ownership dream as drivers fight FIA for more power