Max Verstappen has described his relationship with long-serving Red Bull race engineer GianPiero Lambiase more than just professional, describing him as friend.

Verstappen’s comments were made in the immediate aftermath of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race won by the Dutchman, but take on a new lease of life following confirmation that Lambiase will remain with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season after rumours of a move to Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen opens up on bond with GianPiero Lambiase

Lambiase has served as Verstappen’s race engineer since May 2016, with the pair winning their first race together on the Dutchman’s Red Bull debut at that year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen went on to win four consecutive world championships with Lambiase by his side between 2021 and 2024.

He narrowly missed out on a fifth straight title at last month’s 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren driver Lando Norris took the championship by just two points.

Lambiase cut an emotional figure at the end of the race in Abu Dhabi and appeared to be sobbing on the pit wall, leading to speculation that he could separate from Verstappen ahead of 2026.

Although it was initially thought that Lambiase could move to a factory-based role for the new season, it emerged last month that the race engineer was targeted by Aston Martin for a senior role within the squad.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, however, Lambiase is to remain at Red Bull in an unchanged role for 2026, combining his position as head of racing with his race engineer responsibilities.

In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen spoke of the depth of his bond with Lambiase in the post-race press conference, calling his race engineer “my friend.”

He added that he is “very proud to be able to work with someone that good.”

Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s been an emotional year.

“Forget about the results this year. I also don’t want to go too much into detail, but it’s been tough.

“But I’m very happy to be able to work with someone that passionate.

“Of course, he is my race engineer, but I see him as my friend. We have lived through so many emotional things together and fantastic achievements.

“I’m sure he was a bit emotional after the flag. I’m really looking forward to leaving here and catching up with him because it’s not been easy at times for him.

“I’m just very proud to be able to work with someone that good.

“A proper example of someone that never gave up this season, even through the difficult times.”

With Lambiase’s future resolved, attention will turn to Red Bull’s preparations for the F1 2026 season, which will see Formula 1 embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics in some of the biggest rule changes in the sport’s history.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time this year via its Powertrains division, which is working in conjunction with US manufacturer Ford.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com in October, Red Bull and Racing Bulls will unveil their 2026 liveries in a Ford season-launch event in Detroit next week.

The Red Bull RB22 is expected to feature a pushrod suspension at the front and rear of the car, with Ferrari set to take an identical design route with its 2026 car.

A double-pushrod layout is likely to be the favoured choice among teams for 2026, offering more predictability as F1 moves away from the ground-effect machinery in place between 2022 and 2025.

It is also expected to bring key benefits in terms of the packaging of the complex new engines.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

