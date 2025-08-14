The track walk is a staple of the Formula 1 race weekend, but do not expect to see Max Verstappen taking part.

Alas, that is far too “boring” an activity for Verstappen to want to join. He has his out-lap to serve that purpose of learning the track, and will take a closer look with “Google Maps” to help his cause.

Max Verstappen explains why he snubs F1 track walk

Ahead of the race weekend getting underway, drivers and team personnel can often be seen lapping the track they are visiting. Not in their cars, but on foot, or perhaps on a pedal bike.

For them, it is an F1 tradition, and a great opportunity to analyse the circuit in detail before they pound around it at breakneck speed in Formula 1 machinery.

Verstappen, speaking with presenter and motorsport enthusiast Chris Harris in a Ford video, opened up on how goes about learning a race track.

It was put to him that when he enters the perimeter of a circuit, it seems a switch goes off and he enters the zone. Verstappen replied: “So, if I would come to a new track, first thing what I would do is, of course, you look at onboards. Whatever you can find.”

At that point, Verstappen opened up about his secret track analysis weapon, which is not so secret after all.

“What I actually also like to do is look at Google Maps sometimes,” he revealed. “So you just have it in your head.”

Put to him that he’s visualising the circuit the whole time, Verstappen added: “Yeah, so you can think about it already a bit.”

Verstappen combines his Google Maps wizardry with making best use of his out-lap, a slower-paced lap which comes ahead of a full gas tour.

This has meant that he does not need to go through the boredom – to his mind – of doing a track walk.

It is hard to argue against the approach, considering Verstappen is the reigning four-time World Champion.

“I never do it anymore,” he said of the track walk.

“Only if the track is very, like, completely new, I might do it. But I always say my out-lap is my track walk, because you drive a bit slower.

“I mean honestly, to walk for like five to seven kilometres, it’s just boring. I just prefer to do my out-lap a bit slower, look around and you’re like ‘Okay, yeah, that’s fine.'”

Verstappen is facing an increasingly uphill task to make it five Drivers’ titles in a row, with McLaren having emerged as the new dominant force.

10 rounds remain in F1 2025, and Verstappen is 97 points behind Championship leader Oscar Piastri.

