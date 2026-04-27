Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull should put serious thought to calling time on the GT racing activities of Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion is preparing to debut in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, but after the tragic crash which claimed the life of Juha Miettinen, Montoya advises Red Bull to protect its investment in Verstappen.

Juan Pablo Montoya urges Red Bull rethink for Max Verstappen GT racing

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Verstappen has become increasingly active in the world of GT racing through his Verstappen Racing team.

Verstappen will take the next step when he competes in May’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Over the years and decades, safety in motorsport has advanced at a rapid and commendable rate.

Sadly, there will always be an element of danger, and the motorsport community was rocked by the death of Juha Miettinen, who was killed in a multi-car crash earlier this month at the Nurburgring.

The incident occurred during the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) qualifiers. The race was abandoned before Verstappen had got behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 as scheduled.

Montoya, a seven-time grand prix winner, believes this tragedy should move Red Bull to stop Verstappen’s racing activities outside of Formula 1.

“One-hundred per cent. No, sorry, 200 per cent,” Montoya is widely quoted as having said on the the MontoyAS podcast, when asked if he felt Red Bull should ban Verstappen from non-F1 racing.

“There could be an accident, he could break his leg or arm.

“The money that Red Bull has invested in him should be enough reason to say: ‘Look, we gave you the chance, but with this accident we are reconsidering it and we think that this should not happen.’

“Personally, I would have done it if I had been the boss of Red Bull.

“I would have called Max and said: ‘Sir, please, don’t get in the car anymore.’

“It’s something I think they really need to reconsider.”

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Montoya did express doubts that Red Bull would follow his advice, suggesting the outfit is “afraid of losing” Verstappen.

Montoya also recalled that “several times during my career I was invited to drive rally cars and do tests”, but “they never let me drive.”

Montoya competed in Formula 1 between 2001-06. He won four grands prix with Williams and a further three with McLaren.

Earlier this year, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said the team needed no convincing to green-light Verstappen’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring debut.

Mekies stated that Verstappen’s racing activities outside of Formula 1 see him return “with more energy.”

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