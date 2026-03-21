Watch LIVE: Max Verstappen in GT3 race action at Nurburgring Nordschleife

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for this weekend’s GT3 race at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. He did so by lapping a whopping two seconds faster than the opposition.

There was, however, more to that gap than meets the eye, as rivals were forced to slow under a ‘code 60’ message, though Verstappen was able to complete his lap. The race is now underway, and you can watch it live below via the NLS [Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie] live stream.

Max Verstappen in action at the Nurburgring Nordschleife

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In preparation for his Nurburgring 24 Hours debut in May, Verstappen is in action this weekend, competing in the NLS2 race at the Nurburgring.

Verstappen is at the wheel of a Red Bull-branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 car, following a tie-up between his Verstappen Racing outfit and Mercedes.

He is running with his #3, which he inherited from Daniel Ricciardo as his new F1 2026 race number.

You can follow all the action LIVE below via the NLS livestream.

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