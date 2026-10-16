Max Verstappen punishment confirmed after Portimao GT3 investigation

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen has been hit with a reprimand and a Behavioural Warning Point by the GT World Challenge stewards following a collision with a rival car in FP1 at Portimao.

Verstappen – along with teammates Ben Barnicoat and Chris Lulham – were classified 20th in Friday morning’s opening practice session in Portugal.

Max Verstappen escapes grid penalty after Portimao GT3 investigation

The four-time F1 world champion found himself under investigation after a collision with the #25 Audi in the early stages of the session.

On a busy track, Verstappen tried to pass the Audi on the inside as the door closed at Turn 3, with the cars making contact.

The Audi spun around to face Verstappen’s car, with onboard footage showing Verstappen raising a hand in frustration.

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Following a stewards’ investigation, it has been announced that Verstappen’s car has been hit with a reprimand as well as one Behavioural Warning Point.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards reviewed the video evidence and heard the drivers of Car 3 and Car 25.

“The driver of Car 25 stated that he was concentrating on the cars ahead of him and could not see Car 3 on his right-hand side.

“He considered the incident an unfortunate racing incident.

“The driver of Car 3 explained that he attempted to overtake expecting Car 25 to stay towards the outside of the corner, and was surprised when Car 25 turned in.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 3 caused an avoidable collision with Car 25 at Turn 3 and was wholly to blame for the incident.

“The Stewards took into account as mitigating factors that the incident occurred on the first lap of Free Practice 1 and that the queue of cars ahead of Car 25 affected its line.

“The Stewards therefore decided to impose the above penalty.”

Verstappen is making his first GT3 appearance since missing out on victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May.

Verstappen’s crew were leading with four hours remaining at the Nordschleife when a driveshaft problem left the #3 Mercedes tumbling down the order.

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