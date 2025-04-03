Yuki Tsunoda does not intend asking Max Verstappen for advice on how to master the Red Bull RB21 as he will not “say the truth”.

And Verstappen is not too keen to offer out any words of wisdom, as he believes Tsunoda must work out how to make the RB21 work for him.

Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull: Can he tame the RB21 alone?

Tsunoda is heading into his first race weekend as a Red Bull driver on home soil in Japan, having replaced Liam Lawson at just the third round of F1 2025, after Red Bull opted to send Lawson back to Racing Bulls and call-up Tsunoda in his place following an alarmingly difficult experience in the RB21 for the New Zealander.

With Lawson failing to escape Q1 or score points in Australia and China, Tsunoda will look to get Red Bull’s Constructors’ push back on track by bringing the second car closer to Verstappen, and aid Verstappen’s push for a fifth straight World Championship in the process.

But, with Lawson the latest driver to wilt at Red Bull alongside Verstappen, Tsunoda had been asked if he would speak to the reigning four-time World Champion to understand what makes the Red Bull machinery, which he has mastered, tick.

That was not in Tsunoda’s plans, as he does not “think he’s going to say the truth” anyway if he did approach Verstappen.

And Verstappen is indeed planning to leave Tsunoda to get on with it.

Asked if he had spoken with Tsunoda about what to expect when he gets behind the wheel of the Red Bull RB21, Verstappen replied: “No. I mean, I’ve only seen Yuki yesterday quickly, and he’s been busy at the factory.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not really up to me. Also, he has to find it out himself, because my experience might not be his experience.”

Latest on Red Bull’s big F1 2025 driver call

👉 Carlos Sainz issues Red Bull swap response after 2025 signing rumours

👉Verstappen reveals Red Bull-criticising Instagram like ‘wasn’t a mistake’ after Lawson swap

As for whether he felt Tsunoda deserved this opportunity, as he steps up to Red Bull after four and a bit seasons with the junior team to replace Lawson so soon in F1 2025, Verstappen said: “I think that everyone that tries to make it in the sport is working for it every day, they deserve a shot, for sure.”

In the immediate aftermath of Red Bull announcing their decision, claims emerged that it was one that did not sit well with Verstappen, the team’s senior advisor and driver programme boss Helmut Marko later confirming that Verstappen was “not happy” that Red Bull had triggered the Tsunoda for Lawson swap.

And when quizzed on his reaction when he found out that Tsunoda was his new team-mate, Verstappen responded: “My reaction was shared with the team. But in general, you know, about not only the swap, but I think about everything.

“We discussed that already during last race weekend back at the factory.”

Asked if he agreed with the decision, Verstappen replied: “Like I said, everything has been shared with the team, how I think about everything.

“Sometimes it’s not necessary to always share, let’s say, everything in public.”

However, what Verstappen would share is his belief that the RB21 is the “main issue” facing Red Bull, not who his team-mate is.

McLaren has made a commanding start to F1 2025, winning in Australia and China – the latter a one-two finish – and while Verstappen is only eight points behind Drivers’ Championship leader Lando Norris, Red Bull is already 42 points down on McLaren in the Constructors’.

“I think our main issue is that our car is not where we want it to be,” said Verstappen. “I think everyone knows that within the team as well, and that’s what I focus on, to be honest.

“Because as soon as the car is more competitive and more drivable in general, then I think even in the second car, it will come to you anyway a bit more naturally.”

Read next: Red Bull contract reveal busts Ralf Schumacher’s Tsunoda rejection plea