Max Verstappen admitted he would not want to relive the nerves he experienced on the day of his first World Championship, quipping the tension would make him “die of a heart attack.”

Verstappen took the title in controversial circumstances on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, overtaking Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 World Championship after a mammoth season between the two title rivals.

Max Verstappen: ‘My hands were ice cold’ ahead of Abu Dhabi 2021 decider

The Red Bull driver has since gone on to win the championship in the three seasons to follow in more dominant circumstances overall, dealing the hammer blow against Lando Norris this season by winning from 17th on the grid at Interlagos before sealing the title in Las Vegas.

He admitted, however, he is not one to look to have these experiences again in full. While he is happy to look back fondly at certain moments, to experience certain nervous moments from within the car might be too much to bear from an emotional standpoint.

Asked if there was a race he would want to relive from this year, Verstappen told Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast: “Honestly, I wouldn’t want to relive Brazil, because it was so emotionally draining as well that day that I cannot do that again. It’s the same as, for me, like reliving my first title.

“That day, I think I would die, honestly, [of] a heart attack, because I remember people that saw me that day, especially my girlfriend Kelly.

“She came into my room before the race and I think normally, before a race, I’m not really that nervous.

More on Max Verstappen:

👉 Max Verstappen v. The World: How the Red Bull driver stacks up against his teammates

👉 The big Max Verstappen question: Can any driver stop him?

“I mean, there are always…you’re just well prepared, and there might be some nerves that you want to do well, but she said my hands were ice cold.

“So again, you really don’t want to relive these kinds of moments. I mean, they’re amazing to look at, but not to relive.”

Verstappen has spoken about each of his titles in an individual way, but he added that the 2021 season will hold a particular place in his career because it signified the moment he achieved the “ultimate goal” in his career.

“All of them are different, which I think is nice,” Verstappen explained.

“The first one will always be the most emotional one, because for me, at that point, it felt like my career in F1 is completed – because that is the ultimate goal.

“You can win two more, three more, four more. It’s the same thing. It’s nice to add a few, but the first one, that is your ultimate goal achieved.”

Read next: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton compared by Mercedes stalwart