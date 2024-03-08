Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull that if Helmut Marko leaves the company, that would be “not good for my situation” at the team.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko hinted that he may be facing a possible suspension from the company in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Marko an employee of the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Max Verstappen: ‘My loyalty to Helmut Marko is very big’

PlanetF1.com understands an internal investigation is underway at Red Bull GmbH – of whom Marko is an employee and not of Red Bull Racing – due to the various leaks of information made to the media since the beginning of the separate internal investigation into Christian Horner.

This includes an investigation into the email leak of alleged information that was sent last week to hundreds of senior F1 personnel, including the media, which set out to humiliate Horner – coming just 24 hours after Red Bull GmbH ended their investigation into the F1 team boss.

Marko admitted to Austrian broadcaster ORF that the “theoretical possibility exists” that he may not be present at the Australian Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time, Verstappen was soon asked about that possibility after hearing Marko’s words.

It was reported recently that Verstappen would have the option to leave Red Bull if long-time motorsport advisor Marko were to depart, despite being contracted until 2028, and the three-time World Champion admitted that Marko leaving would be “not good for my situation” at the team.

“Yeah, for my side, I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together, it goes very far,” Verstappen told reporters in Jeddah when asked about Marko’s comments, shortly after taking pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“And also, of course, my loyalty to him is very big. Also, I’ve always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he’s an important part in my decision making for all the time in the future as well within the team.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Helmut Marko: The Red Bull motorsport boss with a fearsome reputation

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

“So, yeah, it’s very important that he stays within the team, including, of course, everyone else, because it’s a whole team effort. It’s very important that we keep the key people together because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that’s also what I’ve said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well.

“For me, Helmut has to stay for sure. You know, he has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz, Red Bull co-founder] from day one and he’s always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day.

“And I think it’s also very important of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done and that comes back also to loyalty and integrity.

“So, yeah, for sure, it’s important that he stays part of the team also for me.”

Read next: Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen claims emphatic pole as Oliver Bearman impresses