Max Verstappen features prominently in the headlines, as he moves closer to his big Nurburgring 24 Hours debut.

Markus Winkelhock is convinced that Verstappen already thinks like an endurance racer after what he saw the Dutchman do, while a Verstappen Super GT promotional video has left a veteran calling for “respect”. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen traffic technique alerts expert

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Verstappen has formed part of two NLS race-winning line-ups – the second occasion ending in the bitter disappointment of a disqualification – but now the four-time world champion sits on the eve of his Nurburgring 24 Hours debut.

One of the challenges which Verstappen will face is negotiating traffic. The deft touch of a driver dealing adeptly with this challenge is something that might not be visible to TV cameras.

Winkelhock has had a look at Verstappen’s onboard, and he pointed to an example of Verstappen navigating this challenge that’s caught his eye.

Read more – The unseen Max Verstappen trick that has already stunned a Nurburgring legend

Max Verstappen clip irks Super GT veteran

Verstappen was spotted testing a Red Bull-branded Super GT car in the wet at Fuji Speedway ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in March.

An eight-minute promotional video followed, released by Red Bull last week.

Super GT driver João Paulo de Oliveira has taken exception to the video, claiming it showed a lack of “respect” to drivers in the Japanese series.

Atsushi Miyake, whose benchmark time Verstappen obliterated, did not appear to share his rival’s view.

Read more – ‘Off’ Max Verstappen footage sparks demand for more ‘respect’

McLaren to join ‘Macarena’ wing party?

CEO Zak Brown has hinted that this could happen.

Red Bull debuted its own version of the rotating rear wing in Miami. McLaren’s assessment found the Ferrari and Red Bull designs to be “beneficial.”

Read more – McLaren teases next big MCL40 upgrade after Red Bull joins latest trend

Formula 2 not going down hybrid route

Formula 1’s regulatory overhaul for F1 2026 means that it now races with very different machinery compared to Formula 2, the top class on the junior ladder.

But, F2 chief Bruno Michel has explained why there are no plans for the series to go hybrid, despite a new F2 car being on the way for 2027.

Read more – Why Formula 2 refuses to follow Formula 1 with hybrid engines

Marcus Armstrong laughs off Romain Grosjean confrontation

There was IndyCar pit-lane drama over the past weekend, as a furious Romain Grosjean attempted to confront Marcus Armstrong.

With Grosjean initially restrained by Armstrong’s Meyer Shank Racing team, the New Zealander joked that Grosjean wanted some “UFC” action.

Read more – Marcus Armstrong reacts after angry Romain Grosjean untelevised footage emerges

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Continue reading – Nurburgring 24 Hours: Everything you need to know about the world’s most chaotic endurance race