Max Verstappen said it was “strange” that Oscar Piastri was penalised for slowing under the Safety Car as the Dutchman said it has already happened to him “a few times.”

The McLaren driver was leading the pack behind the safety car when he braked sharply, causing Verstappen to overtake him, and was handed a race-defining penalty.

Max Verstappen points out ‘strange’ stewards’ inconsistency

Having analysed Piastri’s telemetry, the stewards revealed the Australian broke at 59.2 psi, dropping from 218kph to 52kph, and handed him a 10-second penalty, a decision that ultimately cost him the race.

It had an impact on Verstappen too, who spun on cold tyres at Stowe as the Safety Car accelerated away from the pack.

But Verstappen, who was unaware Piastri had a penalty until the race was over, said he found it “strange” that the McLaren driver was punished when others were not.

“I only found out after the race that he got one, no one told me during the race,” Verstappen said.

“The thing is that it happened to me now a few times, you know, this kind of scenario. I just find it strange. Then suddenly, now, Oscar is the first one to receive 10 seconds for it.”

The incident that Verstappen was most likely referring to came in Canada when George Russell slammed on the brakes, seemingly in an attempt to force Verstappen to pass and get a penalty.

Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing and even after Red Bull protested, the stewards said that braking during a Safety Car period was to be expected.

Asked specially if Piastri’s was different to Russell’s, Verstappen responded “clearly to the stewards, yes.”

More reaction from the British Grand Prix from PlanetF1.com

Nico Hulkenberg recounts ‘surreal survival fight’ to end legendary F1 podium drought

Oscar Piastri refuses to elaborate after safety car penalty costs Silverstone win

As for his own race, Verstappen recovered after he slipped to tenth to finish fifth but was struggling even before the spin.

The Dutchman pointed to a skinny rear wing as an issue plaguing his performance.

“The rear wing, for sure, made everything a lot more complicated,” he said. “But overall, I think even if we had, let’s say, a little bit more downforce on the car, we would not be fighting with McLaren, that’s for sure.

“If it was just a normal dry race? I have no idea. I mean, maybe a bit better. But if you look again at the pace of the McLarens today, I think that’s very hard to beat.”

Read next: British GP: Norris wins after Piastri penalty as Hulkenberg ends podium agony