Max Verstappen samples Honda hypercar as F1 2024 title beckons

Ahead of what could be a title-deciding Las Vegas Grand Prix for Max Verstappen, the F1 star has been at the wheel of alternate Honda machinery.

Verstappen can now see the finish line clearly after his dramatic victory in Brazil, that triumph putting him 62 points clear of Lando Norris with three rounds to go in his quest to become a four-time World Champion. Going into the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen knows a top-two finish will seal his fourth successive title.

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda sample Le Mans/IndyCar Hondas

But before the race weekend gets underway, Verstappen has been taking part in some promotional work for Honda, the Japanese firm which has powered him to his three titles so far and Red Bull’s two Constructors’ titles.

The event took place on Tuesday 19 November and saw Verstappen get behind the wheel of an Acura ARX-06 GTP as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Verstappen heard saying he “enjoyed it” at the wheel of the hypercar.

Verstappen was not alone at the event with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, as well as VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson also present, with footage showing Tsunoda at the wheel of an IndyCar.

Perez meanwhile drove an IndyCar powertrain-powered Honda CR-V.

With three rounds of the F1 2024 campaign to go, there is some uncertainty surrounding the Red Bull line-ups for next season. Officially, there is just one seat at junior team VCARB to fill, though speculation is mounting that Perez will not be afforded the chance to remain Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate for F1 2025 with the Mexican struggling for form.

While Lawson has been name-dropped as a contender after replacing Daniel Ricciardo following the Singapore Grand Prix – affording him a six-round audition – another driver who has appeared on the Red Bull radar is Franco Colapinto, who has turned heads since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams.

And Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, speaking after the Brazilian GP, did not rule Colapinto out as an option.

Also making reference to the performances of Lawson and Oliver Bearman – who made his third F1 2024 super-sub appearance in Brazil, finishing P12 with Haas – Horner told Sky F1: “I think it’s great to see these juniors doing a great job.

“We’ve got Liam Lawson obviously in the VCARB doing a really good job. Oliver Bearman should get a shoutout today because he was impressive.

“I think Franco, again, is a kid that’s doing really, really well.

“Of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the driver market and I think Franco definitely has got the qualities to be a potential star of the future.”

