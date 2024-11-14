Max Verstappen could be missing from next year’s group livery launch in London as the Dutchman already plans on pulling a sickie.

Formula 1 announced earlier this week that the 2025 championship season, the 75th anniversary of the sport, will kick off with a 10-team car launch event in London.

“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

However, Domenicali may find himself a driver short as unfortunately Verstappen will be ill that week. Or at least he hopes to be.

Streaming as he played Call of Duty, the reigning World Champion was baffled when ‘F1 75’ was brought up.

“What is F1 75? What are you talking about?” he asked.

Told it was a group livery reveal for next year, the Dutchman groaned before saying: “I don’t watch any F1…

“I hope I’m sick that week.”

Max Verstappen can wrap up the 2024 title in Las Vegas

Lando Norris birthday, Daniel Ricciardo padel…

Streaming on Lando Norris’ 25th birthday, Verstappen also revealed he did wish the McLaren driver “happy birthday”.

The two have been at odds on the race track over the course of the past month, clashing in Austin and Mexico before Verstappen’s Brazilian Grand Prix victory all but ended Norris’ title quest.

“Of course I wished Lando happy birthday, first thing in the morning,” Verstappen said.

As for his other great F1 friendship, Verstappen recently played padel with his former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo with the two humbled by a 13-year-old according to Ricciardo.

Verstappen confirmed this.

“Padel was good with Daniel, we just got absolutely spanked by a 13-year-old,” he said. “Honestly, he was very good. I’m not joking.

“I’m not saying I’m really, really good, I’m just not really, really s**t.”

Formula 1’s group launch event will take place on February 18th, 2025, between 8 and 10 pm at the O2, with all 10 teams showing off their 2025 liveries and showcasing their driver line-ups.

Tickets will be tiered pricing within the O2, ranging from £58 to £113, and will be on sale from 10 am on Friday, 15th of November, via the O2’s website, while the event will also be streamed live globally.

