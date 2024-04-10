Taking a march on their rivals in F1 2014 with the introduction of a new engine formula, Max Verstappen is, according to “reliable birds”, curious about what Mercedes will bring to the track in F1 2026.

Back in 2014, with new turbo hybrid V6 engines in play, Mercedes ended Red Bull’s run of World titles as their V6 engine proved to be the pick of the field.

‘This will be an exciting month, we will have a lot of news in April’

Surging to a run of seven championship doubles, it wasn’t until Max Verstappen won the Drivers’ title in 2021 that Mercedes’ engine advantage was negated by Honda, who having returned to the top step of the podium in 2019 powered Verstappen to his first of three World titles.

Since then it’s been all Red Bull with the team bagging the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in the first and second years of Red Bull’s ground-effect aerodynamic cars.

But with new regulations coming into play in F1 2026, governing both the engine and the car, it is anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

Verstappen is said to be weighing up his options.

Although he has won World titles with an Adrian Newey-designed car, the Dutchman is well aware of what Mercedes can bring to the party when it comes to all-new engine regulations.

And according to former F1 driver Robert Doornbos, he is keen to learn what Mercedes have in store for F1 2026 amidst rumours he could drop Red Bull for Mercedes.

Said to be unhappy with Red Bull’s off-track drama, Verstappen has been linked to a move to Mercedes, courted by Toto Wolff.

But while the team boss has said more than once that the triple World Champion will be drawn to the fastest car on the grid, Doornbos’ “birds” say he may be persuaded by the team’s 2026 engine plans.

“I have heard from my reliable bird that Max is already having conversations with Mercedes, purely to see one-on-one what the feeling is for the future,” Doornbos told Ziggo Sport.

“What is Mercedes going to do with the engine is one of the most important questions that would have been discussed.

“He already knows what they will do at Ford and Red Bull in 2026. That is a crucial year.”

But put to him that a move to Mercedes at the end of this year would mean a ‘transition year’ with Mercedes not on course to challenge Red Bull next season, Doornbos said: “You can hardly imagine it, but something is happening behind the scenes.

“This will be an exciting month. I think we will have a lot of news in April.”

