Another day in the world of Formula 1 is in the books, so it is time to bring you the key headlines to emerge.

Max Verstappen remains in racing mode over the festive season, as the likes of fellow three-time World Champion Nelson Piquet found out, while Martin Brundle has compared Verstappen to another three-time World Champion, Brazilian icon Ayrton Senna.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action.

Max Verstappen teaches ‘in-laws’ a thing or two on karting track

Verstappen is spending the festive season in Brazil with the family of his partner Kelly Piquet.

And on Christmas Eve, Verstappen headed to Brasilia Kart with the Piquet family, including Nelson Piquet and his son, former F1 driver and Formula E Champion Nelson Piquet Jnr.

Verstappen started last, but was in the lead by the end of the first lap.

Read more: Max Verstappen started last in Christmas karting race with other Champions… and won

Martin Brundle sees Ayrton Senna-esque traits in Max Verstappen

Having stormed to a third World title in F1 2023, winning an insane 19 grands prix out of 22, Verstappen is now firmly knocking on the door to be considered as one of the best F1 has ever seen.

Brundle though believes he is already in that conversation, the Sky F1 pundit explaining the similarities on the track between Verstappen and the legendary Senna.

Asked if Verstappen is Senna-esque, Brundle replied: “Yeah, he is.

“In terms of his car control, and that sixth sense of where the grip is and what to do with it and how to salvage a car that’s heading off in the wrong direction.”

Read more: Max Verstappen ‘Senna-esque’ traits identified as bold F1 greats claim made

PlanetF1.com recommends

Top 10: The drivers with the highest win percentages in F1 history

F1 race wins: Which drivers have the highest win totals in F1 history?

Adrian Newey, Eddie Jordan and an unsigned £500k cheque

As one of the greatest F1 designers in history, it is no surprise that Newey has been a figure in-demand throughout his career, including at one time by Jordan.

Both Newey and Eddie Jordan appeared on a new edition of the Formula For Success podcast, eventually reaching common ground on the tale of how Jordan presented him with an unsigned £500k cheque, which Newey would even use as a bargaining chip with McLaren.

Read more: The F1 tale involving Adrian Newey, Eddie Jordan and an unsigned £500k cheque

Ferrari reach landmark moment with 2026 power unit

The Formula 1 regulations are stable until 2026, at which point the rule book will be ripped up once more and a new generation of challengers and power units will be introduced.

Ferrari are one of six PU manufacturers, alongside Mercedes, Red Bull Powertrains, Honda, Renault and Audi designing engines to the new rules, Ferrari having reportedly now fired up their first PU.

Read more: Ferrari reach landmark moment as key F1 preparations ramp up – report

‘Real Lewis Hamilton’ stepped up to George Russell in F1 2023

It was a further season of frustration for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 2023 as they look to return to title-contending ways, Hamilton going winless for a second season on the trot, while Mercedes went the year without a win for the first time since 2011.

However, it was a very important season for Hamilton, as he bounced back from defeat to George Russell in their first season as Mercedes team-mates, to defeat his compatriot across the F1 2023 intra-team battle.

As Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok assessed, the “real” Hamilton “stepped up”.

“I think in some ways, there was a bit of the real Lewis Hamilton stepped up a bit this year,” Chandhok claimed on the Sky F1 podcast.

Read more: ‘Real Lewis Hamilton’ assessment made in key comparison to George Russell

Read next: Martin Brundle leaps to defence of Monaco GP with ‘very careful’ F1 request