A Max Verstappen confidante has revealed that the reigning four-time World Champion could opt to sit out F1 2026 and plot his next move.

That is the claim put forward by the BBC’s F1 correspondent Andrew Benson, who said that a close connection to Max Verstappen took it upon themselves to inform him of this potential shock development, at a time where speculation over his Red Bull future has bubbled back up.

Max Verstappen: F1 2026 sabbatical on its way?

With Verstappen having won just one of the opening four grands prix in F1 2025, speculation has returned over a potential move away from Red Bull, due to the existence of a performance-related exit clause in his contract.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner previously confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen’s contract contains a “performance element” allowing him to leave Red Bull before his contract expires at the end of 2028.

It has been reported that should Verstappen spend a significant part of F1 2025 outside the top three in the Drivers’ Championship, he would be free to trigger it. Verstappen currently sits P3, and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko expects Verstappen’s release clause to become a hot topic around the summer break.

It must be stressed that Verstappen re-affirmed his commitment to Red Bull ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but amid fresh reports linking him to Mercedes, plus an apparent $300million Aston Martin offer, the talk refuses to die down.

But, could Mercedes and Aston Martin both miss out on Verstappen, for 2026 at least?

Benson’s reveal would suggest so, as he has apparently been told by someone close to Verstappen that the reigning four-time World Champion could opt to sit out F1 2026 – the year when new chassis and engine rules arrive in the sport – and identify the best team to return to Formula 1 with from there.

Speaking on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, Benson said: “One of the most intriguing stories around Verstappen at the moment is that he could maybe take a sabbatical next year, just see how the rules go and then pick a team for 2027.

“That’s an idea that was mentioned to me without me even asking by someone quite close to Max Verstappen, so I wouldn’t rule that out as an idea either.

“I don’t know whether they’re just playing games of course, just to stir the pot a bit. But why not?”

Verstappen remains very much in F1 2025 title contention, the deficit to Championship leader Norris only eight points ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

