Max Verstappen under investigation by FIA as Brazil GP sprint probe launched

Max Verstappen is under investigation by F1’s governing body the FIA for an alleged Virtual Safety Car breach during the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Red Bull star Verstappen finished third in the mini race at Interlagos as F1 2024 title rival Lando Norrs took victory with the help of McLaren team orders.

Max Verstappen under FIA investigation over potential VSC infringement

The sprint was put under Virtual Safety Car in the closing laps at Sao Paulo after Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas came to a halt at the side of the track carrying a suspected exhaust issue.

As the race was preparing to resume, Verstappen momentarily pulled alongside Norris’s team-mate Oscar Piastri on the approach to Turn 4, one of the key overtaking spots on the Brazilian GP, before backing out of a potential move as the pair reached the corner.

Television replays showed trackside panels denoting a Virtual Safety Car period as Verstappen and Piastri reached Turn 4, with the race officially resuming seconds later.

Max Verstappen under investigation by the FIA

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 The eight most expensive penalties in F1 history: Which team has paid the largest amount?

The incident occurred while the race was still under VSC conditions, with an investigation launched over whether Verstappen’s action broke the VSC rules.

Under VSC, drivers are required to drive to a so-called ‘delta time’ to prevent competitors from gaining an unfair advantage while the race is neutralised.

The FIA’s latest investigation into Verstappen came after the three-time World Champion was hit with a rare 20-second time penalty during last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

It came after Verstappen was involved in two separate incidents with Norris, with the Dutchman handed two 10-second penalties.

The incident reopened the debate over driving standards in F1, with Verstappen’s conduct in wheel-to-wheel situations coming under scrutiny by a number of pundits and F1 insiders – including former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who was on the stewards’ panel in Mexico.

Speaking in an independent capacity earlier this week, Mr Herbert criticised Verstappen’s “horrible mindset” in battle and described his acts against Norris as an “absolute no no.”

Mr Herbert is also present on the four-man stewards’ panel in Brazil this weekend, with the three-time race winner among those to decide whether further action against Verstappen is required.

Read next: Max Verstappen’s curt ‘I don’t care’ response to Lewis Hamilton question