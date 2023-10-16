Max Verstappen invites Ferrari to call him over very special request

Max Verstappen has appealed to Ferrari to give him a call, but it is not because he wants to join the Scuderia, rather he wants to buy Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning F2004.

Although it has often been suggested that Ferrari need a driver of Verstappen calibre to break their title drought, Dutch pundit Tom Coronel saying the Italian stable should “give him a blank cheque” to join, Verstappen is and will remain a Red Bull driver for many years to come.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t interested in a Ferrari Formula 1 car, at least one for his collection.

Max Verstappen urges Ferrari boss to ‘maybe call me’

The triple World Champion has revealed one car he would love to have in his collection is Schumacher’s 2004 title-winning F2004.

That was the car in which the German secured his last of seven Formula 1 World titles, setting a new record for the most championship victories.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Verstappen said: “I would like to have in my garage all the Red Bull cars with which I have won an F1 World Championship.

“In addition to Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, it is an incredible car. But I don’t know how I would buy it.

“This is an appeal to [Ferrari president] John Elkann, I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me.”

A pretty penny even for an F2004 show car

However, buying an F2004 won’t come cheap as Sebastian Vettel discovered when he was interested but gave up in his pursuit as it “was too expensive”.

Even the show car of the iconic F2004 costs a pretty penny with auction house Sothebys putting one up for sale two years ago.

The car’s details as featured on the Sotheby website stated that the show car was “built by Ferrari and finished in Schumacher livery was used for promotional purposes by the Scuderia throughout the year, and remained in their custody until March of 2014, when it was acquired from Ferrari by the consignor, a long-time Ferrari client, via Graypaul Nottingham.

“Well preserved in his collection since leaving factory ownership, it presents in excellent condition throughout, having remained in his climate-controlled garage since his purchase. Needless to say, this would be a highlight of any Ferrari collection.”

It went for €660,000.

