Max Verstappen believes that Isack Hadjar “deserves” this opportunity to step up to the senior Red Bull team for F1 2026.

With the regulations completely overhauled for the coming season, there is a theory that this will work in Hadjar’s favour, as he becomes the latest driver to attempt survival at Red Bull alongside Verstappen. Indeed, Verstappen believes that we may see “new names” battling at the front of the grid in the upcoming season.

Max Verstappen teases F1 2026 ‘surprises’

With new chassis and engine regulations in effect for F1 2026, the formula has been reset, and the potential for shifts in the pecking order is very much there.

One of the most intriguing teams under the F1 2026 microscope is Red Bull. The team heads into battle with its own power unit for the first time – developed alongside Ford – while Isack Hadjar has replaced Yuki Tsunoda, following a glowing rookie season for the Frenchman at Racing Bulls.

The task for Hadjar is formidable. He is the next driver to take on the Verstappen challenge, the four-time World Champion having become something of a teammate killer during his ascension to Red Bull and Formula 1 glory.

However, with the major reset to the regulations, some are viewing it as an opportunity for Hadjar to get his feet under the table at Red Bull, with he and Verstappen starting from scratch in learning and developing this new era of Formula 1 machinery.

In an interview with respected Swiss publication Blick, Verstappen was asked whether he subscribes to this belief that F1 2026 represents an opportunity for his new teammate Hadjar.

“Why not?” Verstappen confirmed.

“After a great first season with Racing Bulls, he deserves a chance with Red Bull.

“And with the new rules, there are sure to be surprises, so we may see some new names at the front.”

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s former senior advisor and driver programme boss, was asked ahead of his departure whether he believed Hadjar has got what it takes to win titles with Red Bull, as Verstappen has four times over.

Marko’s answer via the Beyond the Grid podcast was clear, as he made a comparison with Hadjar to F1 icons Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

“Yes,” Marko stated, confirming Hadjar as World Champion material.

“Simple example, most of the circuits are new for him, and after three laps, he’s competitive.

“And that was… I followed Michel Schumacher very closely, and also Ayrton Senna. They all had it. They didn’t need 50 laps, or how many tests. They come, poof, and they are there.”

Hadjar topped the unofficial leaderboard from Day 1 of 5 in the Barcelona F1 2026 shakedown test.

