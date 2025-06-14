Max Verstappen issues ‘p*ssing me off’ response to penalty talk

Max Verstappen refused to discuss his potential penalty point-related ban after qualifying alongside George Russell on the front row of the Canadian Grand Prix grid.

“It’s really p*ssing me off,” Verstappen said, before the post-qualifying press conference quickly moved on to take questions from the floor.

Penalty chatter “p*ssing off” Max Verstappen in Canada

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen entered the Canadian Grand Prix weekend on tenuous footing.

Every Formula 1 driver is allowed to accumulate up to 12 penalty points on their Super License during a 12-month period. Should they accumulate that figure, they receive a one-race ban.

After racking up three points for making contact with George Russell in the closing stages of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Verstappen’s penalty total sits at 11 points.

Two of those points will expire at the close of the Austrian Grand Prix — but Verstappen has to get through the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, where he’ll start alongside polesitter and rival Russell.

Penalty talk has dominated headlines since the conclusion of the race in Spain.

Russell alleged that Verstappen’s collision was “intentional,” while pundits have suggested Verstappen deserved four points for the move — which would have disqualified him from Canada.

The fact that the two drivers involved in the Barcelona fireworks are lining up alongside one another for the desperate dash into Turn 1 got pundits rumbling yet again.

But Verstappen wasn’t interested in any further penalty talk. In the FIA press conference with the top three drivers after qualifying, the reigning champion cut off moderator Tom Clarkson before the end of his question on penalty points.

“I don’t need to hear it again,” Verstappen said, audibly exasperated.

“It’s really p*ssing me off. I mean, you speaking about it on Thursday, it’s such a waste of time. It’s very childish.

“That why I also don’t want to say too much, because it’s really annoying, this world that we live in.”

Verstappen was referring to the terse responses he gave to Clarkson’s previous questions about his qualifying session, which were as short as a one-word reply.

Russell, too, seemed keen to move the conversation beyond further talk of the Verstappen collision. When asked if he felt he could lean on the Red Bull driver at the race start, he replied, “Yeah,” though he quickly turned the direction of his response.

“I think obviously we’re both fighting for the win here, and neither of us are really in a championship battle,” the Mercedes driver said.

“I haven’t had a win this year, so I want to get one on the board.”

