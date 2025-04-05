Where Verstappen ‘made the difference’ as Japan GP pole draws Norris reaction

Just when it looked like the pole battle at Suzuka would be McLaren-exclusive, Max Verstappen ripped up the script.

And after taking pole for the Japanese Grand Prix with a new lap record, Verstappen believes he and Red Bull “made the difference” by continuing to find a step in the RB21 with each stage of qualifying, his achievement something which Norris said “you’ve got to credit”.

Max Verstappen on pole in Japan: Can Norris rescue McLaren win?

Oscar Piastri, Norris and Verstappen all in succession clocked new fastest-ever laps of Suzuka, Verstappen’s 1:26.983 the pick of the bunch as he pipped Norris to pole by 0.012s, an achievement which rightly had Verstappen euphoric over team radio in the immediate aftermath.

Verstappen had not looked like a genuine threat for pole throughout qualifying until striking expertly when it mattered most, and the reigning four-time World Champion explained how a continuous progression was the key.

“We tried the best we could, I think, to get the best possible balance with the car. But it wasn’t easy, even in qualifying,” said Verstappen after qualifying.

“But every session, we just kept on making little improvements. I think that’s where we made the difference.

“And then, yeah, the last time was just flat out. I mean, around here, being on the limit, or maybe even a bit over in places, is incredibly rewarding.”

With Verstappen now the fastest ever F1 driver to lap Suzuka, he would wax lyrical about the experience that is driving this circuit.

“Yeah, it’s insane,” he said. “In a Formula 1 car around here, Sector 1 especially, is unbelievable.

“And now with the new tarmac as well, it just gives you even more grip around there. So, to commit is even harder.”

But, after that shock pole, focus will quickly switch to Grand Prix Sunday, where Verstappen will look to open his victory account for F1 2025 and end McLaren’s unbeaten start to the season.

Asked if not being 100 per cent comfortable in the RB21 so far this weekend will make it a challenge to keep McLaren behind in the race, Verstappen confirmed: “For sure.

“This is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here. But we will look to tomorrow. There might be some rain around, but we’ll do our very best.”

More from the Japanese Grand Prix

👉 F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix?

👉Uncovered: Aston Martin’s diffuser, Sauber floor and more tech secrets

As for Norris, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for a spot on the second row, he expressed satisfaction in his own performance and gave Verstappen his flowers for that pole effort.

“I’m happy,” Norris declared.

“Congrats to Max. He did a good job, so it’s a hats off. You’ve got to credit something when it’s a lap that good that he must have done.

“But I’m happy, because I felt like I got everything out of the car today.

“So, it’s tiny. Was there probably that much in it? Yes. But Max did an amazing lap.”

Read next – Japanese GP: Verstappen on pole as Tsunoda suffers heartbreak on home soil