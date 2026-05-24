Max Verstappen said he cannot understand why Formula 1 would associate itself with someone like Juan Pablo Montoya.

Verstappen said that Montoya, the seven-time grand prix winner, “talks so much rubbish” in order to try to stay “relevant”. Verstappen’s fiery response comes after Montoya suggested Formula 1 should consider suspending Verstappen for his criticism of the new regulations earlier in the season. Verstappen spoke positively about the sport’s response, but issued an ominous warning should the agreed proposal not be put into action.

Max Verstappen responds to Juan Pablo Montoya criticism over F1 2026 comments

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Verstappen praised the engine changes planned for F1 2027 – a shift in favour of internal combustion engine power – having emerged as the most vocal critic of Formula 1’s new regulations.

“Anti-racing” and “Mario Kart” were among the descriptions which Verstappen initially sent the way of F1 2026, while he at one stage suggested that he was considering quitting the sport at the end of the season.

Verstappen has now warned that F1 2027 would be “mentally not doable” for him if the agreed F1 2027 engine shift is not put into practice.

The often outspoken Juan Pablo Montoya took a dim view of Verstappen’s critical words on F1 2026. Montoya has set his stall out as a firm supporter of these regulations.

“You’ve got to respect the sport,” Montoya told the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

“I’m okay you not liking the regulations, but the way you were speaking about what you’re living off and your own sport, there should be consequences for that.”

F1 should “park” Verstappen as said consequences, according to Montoya, who also called for Super Licence penalty points.

Verstappen was similarly blunt when asked for his response to Montoya’s comments by De Telegraaf.

“I don’t know what his problem is,” said Verstappen. “I can’t really be bothered with someone who talks so much rubbish.

“I just don’t understand why people like that are paid by Formula 1 management, because he sometimes works for them. Surely you don’t want someone like that in the paddock, spouting so much nonsense?

“I think it’s a case of: ‘I’ll say something different from everyone else, then I’ll be relevant’. I don’t really care; it’s his problem. I live my life and don’t let it affect me.”

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Verstappen likes to think of himself as a good judge of character, and he is not afraid to shut out those who fail to give off the right vibe.

“Sometimes I can read people quite easily,” Verstappen stated. “And someone gives you a certain feeling, good or bad.

“When I’m done with someone, I’m really done with them.”

Verstappen, now seemingly set to remain in the sport, is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, though the existence of a performance-related exit clause in that deal has caused ‘silly season’ speculation to bubble back up.

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