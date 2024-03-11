Max Verstappen stressed his Red Bull team must “keep the peace” and hopes that from this point on, they can pull united in the same direction amid the off-track drama.

Proceedings on the track early in F1 2024 have not been an issue for Red Bull, Verstappen having led home a pair of 1-2 finishes ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but upheaval behind the scenes has spilled out in front of the public eye.

Max Verstappen urges Red Bull ‘keep the peace’

After Red Bull GmbH dismissed a case brought against Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner by a fellow employee, the backstage unrest at Red Bull has continued to snowball, with Verstappen’s father Jos publicly calling for Horner to leave, while senior advisor Helmut Marko then claimed he could be facing suspension as part of ongoing internal investigations at Red Bull.

Marko’s potential exit drew Verstappen to claim that Marko’s and his Red Bull futures were intertwined, something which Verstappen was once more quizzed on when speaking to media after his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix victory.

However, Verstappen said his message is that Red Bull need to repair the fractures and push in the same direction again, which he expects to see happening from now.

“I always said that what is most important is that we work together as a team and that everyone keeps the peace and that’s what we, I think, all agree on within the team,” he said.

“So hopefully from now onwards, that is also fully the case and everyone is trying to focus in the same direction.

“And I think the positive out of all this is that it didn’t hurt our performances so it’s a very strong team. I think also mentally, you can see from not only the driver’s side, but also mechanics, engineers, everyone is there to do their job.

“And I think everyone even when there is stuff going on or whatever, like they’re just very focused on their job as they should be.”

Red Bull has established themselves as the team to beat once more in F1 2024, though despite bagging two comfortable 1-2s in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Verstappen is not going into the next battleground, the Australian Grand Prix, presuming this dominance will continue.

“It’s a very different track again,” said Verstappen, “especially also now with the new layout and the new tarmac.

“Next week we’ll go into the simulator again and try to set it up as well as we can before we get there and then we’ll just see throughout the weekend where we are.

“I mean, it’s impossible to know how competitive we are going to be.”

Verstappen will look to match his own F1 record-winning streak of 10 grands prix in a row with victory in Australia.

