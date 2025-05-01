Max Verstappen will not be in attendance for Thursday’s media day in Miami, as the Dutch driver’s personal life is set to change dramatically.

Verstappen is expecting a baby with his long-term partner Kelly Piquet, and the Dutch driver has been confirmed as missing Thursday’s media day – his attendance for the Grand Prix itself is not in question.

Max Verstappen to miss media day

Red Bull has confirmed Verstappen will miss Thursday’s media duties at the Miami Autodrome as “he is expecting a baby”.

The team has clarified that “all is well” and that Verstappen “will attend track tomorrow [Friday] for the race weekend”.

Red Bull states no further comment will be made in respect of the privacy of Verstappen and his family.

