Max Verstappen concedes times change, having declared after his debut world title in 2021 that he would “only work” with GianPiero Lambiase.

But five years later, it has been announced that Lambiase will leave Red Bull for McLaren in 2028, ahead of the final year of Verstappen’s Red Bull contract, with questions being asked about the Dutch racer’s future.

Verstappen on Lambiase Red Bull exit and 2028 transition

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Red Bull confirmed the timeline, a spokesperson saying: “Oracle Red Bull Racing confirms that GianPiero Lambiase will leave the team in 2028, when his current contract expires.”

His departure will bring to an end one of the most successful driver/race engineer relationships in Formula 1 with Verstappen and Lambiase first teaming up at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

That weekend Verstappen claimed his first of 71 grand prix wins in Red Bull colours, with the Dutch racer going on to win four world titles with ‘GP’ as the voice in his ear.

Verstappen, who revealed to Viaplay last month that he gave Lambiase his blessing, says he wishes him all the best for his future.

“GP and I, we have a very honest and open relationship. That was all good,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“And I said already back then, I wish him anyway all the best. And you know, for me, there was no hard feelings on that.

“And as a team, of course, we look to the future. You always, I think, want to innovate and improve, and that’s what we are doing right now.”

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Lambiase’s move to McLaren, which will take place in 2028, has raised questions about whether Verstappen could follow his long-time race engineer.

He shut that down.

“Has nothing to do with it,” he simply said.

However, questions about Verstappen’s future continue with the 28-year-old making it well known that he’s unhappy with today’s Formula 1. That’s led to speculation that he could quit the sport, especially now that ‘GP’ is leaving Red Bull.

Back in 2021, having won his first world title, Verstappen insisted he only ever wanted to work with Lambiase.

“I have said to him, I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too,” he declared.

Today, Verstappen concedes he will have to work with someone else if he wants to race, but that he would’ve been an “idiot” to oppose GP’s move to McLaren.

“Well, otherwise, I don’t get to drive,” Verstappen said as per Racingnews365 when reminded of his 2021 comment. “I will have to work with someone else, but I think times change.

“The offer that he got, I would be an idiot to try and keep him. It’s not only about me all the time.

“It is also about his career and moving forward, so for me, it was a no-brainer to be honest.

“But we are looking to the future now, and working with different engineers, and I’m sure we’ll find solutions for that as well.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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