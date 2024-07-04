Alex Albon believes Lando Norris’ and Max Verstappen’s friendship will be affected to some extent following their collision in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two leading drivers in F1 2024 came to blows when they collided in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix, with Norris forced to retire with damage to his car while Verstappen went on to claim fifth place.

Alex Albon: The reality of it was pure, hard racing

With the collision proving hugely contentious as both drivers pointed at each other for their part in the unnecessary clash, the other drivers began to have their say on media day ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Alex Albon, a former teammate of Verstappen and a close friend of Norris, told media, including PlanetF1.com, his take on the situation.

“I think it was questionable – more the first move where Max moved under braking,” he said.

“I don’t really think he moved under braking on the one where they made contact.

“I think that was more just heading more towards a straight line [than] going more towards the left.

“But yeah, definitely, it’s more you guys enjoying it, [but] I think the reality of it was just pure, hard racing.”

With Norris and Verstappen good friends, it’s added an extra complexity to their burgeoning on-track rivalry, and Albon believes their friendship will naturally be hit by having to compete against each other with a title beckoning.

“Well, they’re both going for the win. So it’s going to be emotional and they’re in the moment, fighting for victory,” he said.

“I think it will have an impact on their relationship to some degree. Especially as McLaren is going to be fighting more and more for that victory.

“So I think we’re gonna get the same action this weekend, and for the rest of the year.

“So it’s just natural – when two drivers keep finding themselves in the same positions first and second, then they’re gonna have more chances to bang wheels.”

More on the latest British Grand Prix F1 News

👉 Confirmed: Oliver Bearman signs for Haas on multi-year deal from F1 2025 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty for the collision, which ended up having no impact on his finishing position. With the outcome of an incident supposedly not taken into account by the stewards when deciding on penalties, Albon said it was evident that this isn’t entirely accurate.

“I think they tried to say it’s consistent rulings, and they don’t take the incident as the penalty factor,” he said.

“But it clearly does, because there are a lot of instances where, by the letter of the rulebook, things are marginal or not legal.

“But, if there’s no contact being made, then it’s very often not talked about.

“And, if it is, it will be a warning, it won’t be an instant penalty. When I saw the actual incident itself, to me, it was just a racing incident.”

Asked outright whether he believes Verstappen should have been penalised for the incident, Albon was clearly conflicted as he pondered his answer.

“I think Lando went for that space on the outside. Max thought there was enough space for Lando to go,” he said.

“On paper there was, but the way that Lando attacked the outside line and went so aggressively to it, you can’t move that much in that position.

“You’re kind of stuck in a straight line just because, if you turn out of the way, you’ll end up locking up. Yeah, it’s a racing incident.

“Because they made contact, no, but if I was Max, I’d be upset by the penalty for that.”

Read Next: ‘Nobody wants to be bullied’ – Daniel Ricciardo’s verdict in Verstappen v Norris clash