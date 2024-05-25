Three leading F1 drivers are off to see the FIA stewards ahead of qualifying in Monaco, including championship leader Max Verstappen.

Two separate incidents during the third and final practice session in Monte Carlo have attracted the attention of the stewards, resulting in summons for Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren.

Max Verstappen summoned for driving too slowly

Having had a tough Friday in Monte Carlo as Red Bull struggled to get their RB20 in a comfortable window for their two drivers, Max Verstappen’s difficult weekend continued on Saturday.

The Dutch driver had several flying laps compromised by hitting heavy traffic, perhaps hiding his outright pace as he finished two-tenths of a second off the pace of pacesetter Charles Leclerc.

But, having slowed on track in the final minute of FP3, Verstappen has been summoned for an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations – driving unnecessarily slowly on track, with the exact Article stating that: “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically, or in a manner that could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

A penalty would likely take Verstappen out of contention for victory this weekend, with a driver’s qualifying grid position the most critical of the year due to the difficulty in overtaking around the Monte Carlo circuit.

The FIA stewards this weekend are Nish Shetty, Matthew Selley, Derek Warwick, and Jean-Francois Calmes.

Separately, George Russell and Lando Norris have also been summoned under the same Article of the Sporting Regulations, albeit for a different incident.

Norris was on a flying lap negotiating his way through the tunnel when he encountered a slow-moving Russell roughly on the racing line as he blasted back into the daylight, forcing the McLaren driver to suddenly slow.

Norris made his feelings known as he crowded his car over on Russell, taking to the radio to brand all the drivers “idiots” before good-naturedly saying: “Not all of them, just some of them.”

His engineer replied by saying “I won’t ask you to name which ones are or aren’t” as the Miami GP winner slowly returned to the pits after his lap was ruined.

Russell finished the session with the sixth-fastest time, with Norris in eighth – the pair separated by just 0.020 seconds.

