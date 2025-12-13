Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sent his “big congratulations” to Lando Norris and McLaren in a recorded video message at the FIA prize-giving gala on Friday.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed earlier that day that the four-time world champion would miss the awards ceremony in Uzbekistan through illness.

Max Verstappen absent as Lando Norris receives F1 world championship trophy at FIA ceremony

Norris secured his maiden world championship at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by finishing third behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and race winner Verstappen.

Despite winning six of the last nine races, Verstappen fell short of a fifth consecutive title by just two points.

Norris’s triumph ended the reign of Verstappen, who had been unbeaten since claiming his first world championship in 2021.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday afternoon that Verstappen had been forced to miss the FIA’s annual awards ceremony through illness, with it understood that the Red Bull driver had come down with a case of flu.

Verstappen had earlier described the prize-giving gala as “nonsense” and admitted “I would not be there” if attendance were optional.

The world championship trophy was presented to Norris during Friday’s ceremony as the 26-year-old officially became the 11th British world champion and the first McLaren driver to lift the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Before Norris appeared on stage, a short video message was played from Verstappen, who confirmed that he had been ordered against travelling to Uzbekistan on the advice of doctors.

The Red Bull world champion went on to offer his congratulations to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who officially secured a second term as FIA president on Friday, as well as Norris and McLaren.

He said: “Hi everyone, Max here.

“I’m very sorry that I cannot be with you guys tonight; the doctors have prevented me from flying.

“I just wanted to say big congratulations, first of all, to our president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for being re-elected.

“I’m sure there will be very exciting times ahead of us altogether so, again, congratulations.

“And besides that, of course I wanted to say big congrats to all the winners out there.

“I know that everyone is always working very hard for their success, so be very proud and of course enjoy the night.

“Besides that, of course, in my own championship, a big congratulations to McLaren and especially Lando.

“You guys had an unbelievable season and it was really cool to be able to race against you guys until the end.

“Definitely enjoy it, take care, have a great evening and see you guys all in 2026.”

Verstappen ended the season with more victories than any other driver, with his win in Abu Dhabi putting him on eight overall for the F1 2025 campaign.

Norris and Piastri, meanwhile, collected seven wins apiece behind the wheel of the dominant McLaren MCL39 car.

Speaking after the race in Abu Dhabi last Sunday, Verstappen took exception to the suggestion that his collision with Mercedes driver George Russell at June’s Spanish Grand Prix had effectively cost him the title.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second time penalty for appearing to intentionally drive into Russell in the closing laps in Barcelona, dropping him from fifth to 10th in the final classification and costing him nine championship points.

Appearing in the post-race press conference in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen seemed defensive when asked about the impact of the Spanish Grand Prix on his season.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season.

“The only thing you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come.”

As a stony silence descended on the room, Verstappen took issue with the reaction of the reporter who had put the question to him.

“You’re giving me a stupid grin now, I don’t know,” he added. “Yeah.”

He then pointed to the “early Christmas presents” handed to him by McLaren in the closing months of the season as he reduced a 104-point deficit to the top of the standings to just two come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is won over 24 rounds.

“I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that.”

Verstappen’s comments came after he admitted in November that Barcelona was “the only point of criticism” of his season, conceding that “all signs went red” in the incident with Russell.

He told Viaplay: “That was a mistake from my side and, of course, I learn from it.

“Those moments won’t happen again next year, even if we’re in a similar situation with the car.

“These are the small things you learn from but, overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

