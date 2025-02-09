Max Verstappen has reportedly added a new private jet to his list of toys, his plane purchase coming after the recent arrival of his new superyacht.

The best-paid driver on the Formula 1 grid, Verstappen had an estimated income of $75 million for the F1 2024 championship with the bulk coming from his salary and $15 million in performance bonuses.

Max Verstappen has upgraded his private jet

Bonuses he has earned through his nine Grand Prix wins in the campaign and a fourth successive Drivers’ Championship title.

It’s no wonder the driver has been able to spend a few bob on some luxury toys, such as his new Mangusta superyacht, which he acquired earlier this year, and now he reportedly also a new bigger plane.

The Red Bull driver is said to have purchased a 2022 Falcon 8X, valued at approximately $50 million, which was snapped by aerial photographer Gilles Brion.

A new jet (2022)

A new registration.

PH-UTL.

Unleash The Lion!

🦁

Falcon 8X

📸 Gilles Brion pic.twitter.com/nxEK8k0obu — Max Verstappen’s Jet 🛩 (@VerstappenJet) February 6, 2025

According to manufacturer Dassault Aviation, the ‘Falcon 8X is a long-range aircraft with a range of 6,450 nm and a Digital Flight Control System derived from the Rafale. It has a quiet and spacious cabin with a wide choice of layouts’.

The jet has been decked out Verstappen’s signature colours of matt black-and-orange, as per his previous plane which was a Dassault Falcon 900EX, and will reportedly incorporate a new registration that includes the letters ‘UTL’, standing for ‘Unleash The Lion’.

‘Unleash The Lion’ is also the name of Verstappen’s newly purchased 33-meter Mangusta Mangusta GranSport 33.

Earlier this month Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet were spotted at the Overmarine shipyard in Italy where they took a look at the Dutchman’s new 33-metre superyacht.

Commissioned two years ago, the superyacht reportedly features five elegant staterooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests as well as three cabins for crew members.

It also has a spacious sundeck, a beach club at the stern for easy access to the water, and multiple lounging areas. It is estimated to have cost over $15m.

With four years still to run on his current Red Bull deal, and perhaps even a move to Aston Martin for $1 billion in the pipeline, Verstappen need not worry about recovering from his recent big purchases.

Aston Martin have “categorically denied” the rumours to PlanetF1.com with Verstappen’s camp said of the reported figure: “It would be nice, but we haven’t received that offer yet.”

