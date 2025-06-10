Damon Hill, the 1996 World Champion and former Sky F1 pundit, has quipped that Max Verstappen has plenty of time on his side to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Despite his status as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history with four World Championships and 65 wins to his name at the age of 27, Verstappen has frequently voiced his willingness to sample other forms of motorsport.

Damon Hill responds to Max Verstappen’s Le Mans 24 Hours dream

The Red Bull driver recently appeared in a GT3 test at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, where he drove until the pseudonym Franz Hermann.

Verstappen is believed to be planning to apply for a DMSB permit at the Nordschleife, which would allow him to compete in the famous 24-hour race at the Nurburgring.

The Dutchman has also spoken of his wish to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 93rd running of which will be held this weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix hosts the 10th round of the F1 2025 season.

Verstappen is keen to race in the endurance classic at the end of his F1 career, with his current Red Bull contract due to expire at the end of the 2028 season, by which time he will be 31.

Although leading drivers tend to wait until their F1 careers are over to turn to Le Mans, Hill competed at the Circuit de le Sarthe in 1989, three years before his grand prix debut with the Brabham team at the age of 32.

He went on to lift the title with Williams in 1996, following in the footsteps of his late father Graham.

Responding to Verstappen’s suggestion that he will still be young enough to compete at Le Mans at the end of his Red Bull deal, Hill quipped on social media: “Like, I didn’t get into F1 until I was 32 and I’d already done Le Mans!”

Hill’s post – made via Instagram’s story function, which allows images and video clips to be posted for a maximum 24-hour period – was accompanied by a so-called ‘thinking’ emoji and a cartoon of a character holding out his hands.

Verstappen has previously outlined his dream of competing at Le Mans alongside his father Jos, the former F1 driver, and Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin driver and two-time World Champion.

However, Verstappen revealed last winter that his father has backed out of the plan with he and Alonso on the lookout for a new team-mate.

Asked about his dream to compete at Le Mans with Alonso, who won Le Mans with Toyota in consecutive years across 2018/19, Verstappen said: “It’s in the back of our minds. We know that we want to do it.

“[Jos] is still very good at it [but] he doesn’t want to. He just doesn’t want to do it anymore.

“It’s fine. Let’s see what happens, a lot of things can happen.

“There are many great drivers that you can pick from [instead]. I have a lot of friends also who race, so it will be hard to pick one.”

Verstappen went on to admit that he would prefer a lightweight driver to replace his father, with no minimum weight limit in place at Le Mans.

He added: “The only thing is, for Le Mans, there’s no minimum weight for the driver.

“I’m quite a heavy competitor, so I would have to find light team-mates to compensate.

“Fernando is quite light so that would be very good for us, but we would need to find another one.”

Verstappen’s comments were met with a light-hearted offer by Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen, who joked that he would be prepared to come out of retirement to partner Verstappen and Alonso.

Hill renewed his criticism of Verstappen in the aftermath of the recent Spanish Grand Prix, where the Red Bull driver was penalised for an ugly clash with George Russell’s Mercedes.

Verstappen was swiftly hit with a 10-second time penalty for the collision at Turn 5, with three additional penalty points putting him on the brink of a one-race ban.

Hill, who has been a vociferous critic of Verstappen’s conduct in wheel-to-wheel battle, described the World Champion’s move as “over the top. As usual.”

The 64-year-old previously likened Verstappen to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the classic cartoon series Wacky Races, after a clash with McLaren driver Lando Norris at last year’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Hill’s departure from Sky F1 after a 12-year stint was announced weeks later, with the former Williams and Jordan driver reported to have been left “very unhappy” by the public response to his assessment of Verstappen.

Speaking earlier this year, Hill remarked that he would “like to think” that Sky F1’s decision to dispense with his services was not linked to his strident views on Verstappen.

He now attends races as a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live.

