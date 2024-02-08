Max Verstappen has proclaimed “exactly the same” for 2024, and no he’s not talking about his results just yet, he’s talking about the livery for Red Bull’s new RB20.

Although Red Bull have at times brought different liveries to the track for pre-season testing, or even just the launch, when the racing begins they’re always back to their traditional racing colours.

Last season the team hinted that a big change could be on the cards as they tweeted a model of their F1 car that was mostly white barring a blue Red Bull logo with the caption “2023 – A blank canvas”.

Max Verstappen vows ‘exactly the same’ ahead of F1 2024

But when they took the covers off the car, it was in the traditional blue, yellow and red scheme.

2024 will, according to Verstappen, be no different.

“It’s going to look exactly the same [as the previous car],” he revealed on his latest sim stream.

Pointed out that “everyone else” has revealed cars that do “not have any paint” on them, he replied: “Yeah I told you, it’s going to look exactly the same!”

But that doesn’t mean it will be the same all season as last year Red Bull ran different designs at three races, Miami, Austin and Vegas, that were created by their fans.

It had Christian Horner joking that while Red Bull’s rivals were scrambling to bring upgrades that would hopefully close the gap to the runaway championship winners, Red Bull’s “biggest” changes were to the car’s colours.

“I mean, the biggest changes we’ve had have been livery changes,” he said with a grin at the season finale.

Red Bull will unveil their 2024 challenger, the RB20, and its traditional livery on 15 February with the team seeking a fourth successive Drivers’ title for Verstappen and a third Constructors’ Championship.

Red Bull may be sticking to what they know but, for their junior team, 2024 marks a new chapter in their history.

Not only has the team gone from AlphaTauri to Visa Cash App RB, the car’s colours are also expected to change.

Ahead of their launch on Feb 8th, the team has dropped livery hints on Instagram showing off a blue-and-white colour scheme.

The team will take the covers off the new car at 10:15pm local time in Las Vegas. That’s early Friday morning for us Europeans.

