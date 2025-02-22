Modern Formula 1 is as much a sport as it is a set of rules and regulations, and every driver has plenty of regulations he’d like to change if he had a chance.

Ask Max Verstappen a few years ago, and you may have gotten a different answer — but as the Dutch champion approaches fatherhood, his rule change is clear: Fewer races.

Max Verstappen wishes for “less races” in Formula 1

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The founders of Formula 1 would likely be shocked at the length of the calendar today. Back in 1950, the inaugural F1 calendar consisted of seven races — one of which was the Indianapolis 500, which the F1 circus generally avoided.

While the racers of that early era contested other events to bring in a steady paycheck, the European-centric nature of the calendar kept travel to a minimum.

But as the series grew in international appeal, so too did the calendar grow. In 1953, the appeal of Juan Manuel Fangio brought the appearance of an Argentine Grand Prix to kick off the year, and in 1958, the series added a jaunt to Africa with an event in Casablanca.

Since then, it’s been a matter of chasing money and interest around the world to continually expand Formula 1’s profile.

Now, 2025 will bring a record-matching 24-race season that will see drivers, teams, and crew members circling the globe for 40 weeks at a time.

More on Max Verstappen:

👉 Revealed: The three rules introduced by the FIA because of Max Verstappen

👉 Max Verstappen v. The World: How the Red Bull driver stacks up against his teammates

So when Max Verstappen was asked what rule he’d immediately change in Formula 1 during the series’ F1 75 Live launch at the London O2 Centre, his response was perhaps not a surprise: “Less races.”

Or, perhaps it did come as a shock. Verstappen has found himself in trouble with the FIA on a fairly regular basis, be that because of his use of curse words, his aggressive driving, or his belief that he holds the “wrong passport.”

But he’s adamant that fewer races would be better — at least for the drivers.

“It’s too many,” he said of the number of Grands Prix in a year.

“I think we are traveling quite a lot, right? Less races, that’s what I would start with.”

He took a moment to acknowledge that his statement was coming from “a pure driver perspective,” saying that he understood the commercial reasons that keep Formula 1 on the road, but that as far as he’s concerned, a trimmer schedule would be preferable.

It’s a sentiment that has perhaps been intensified by the fact that he’s set to become a father this year.

He and girlfriend Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child, who will be due sometime during the Formula 1 season. When asked if that impacted his feelings about the number of events, he responded, “Yeah.

“I mean, I cannot miss a race, unless [I get] too many [penalty] points, or for swearing.”

The tongue-in-cheek reference to the FIA’s new regulations against foul language — which could result in a race suspension if violated three times — and his own potential one-race ban due to an excessive number of penalty points brought a laugh out of the crowd.

Then, Verstappen returned to the point at hand.

“In F1, that doesn’t exist,” he said. “You cannot take two months off.”

Nor can you take off a race, even for the birth of your child. A shorter schedule, then, would perhaps be more family-friendly.

Read next: F1 driver helmets: What designs been unveiled ahead of the F1 2025 season?