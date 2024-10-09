Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Max Verstappen is the best driver in Formula 1 as it stands, saying he is a “complete driver” above his rivals.

The three-time reigning World Champion holds a 52-point lead heading into the final six races in the 2024 season, and Steiner explained why the Red Bull driver holds a slight edge above Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in these stakes.

Guenther Steiner on why Max Verstappen is ‘the best’ in Formula 1 currently

Verstappen held a near-monopoly on the top step of the podium as he broke the single-season record for race victories last year as he combined with the dominant RB19 package to canter to his third title.

He has not had things entirely his own way this time around however, with McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all having reeled in Red Bull’s pace and putting up a stronger fight in 2024.

But looking at driving on its own, Steiner believes the reigning World Champion stands out above his rivals through “little things” that make a difference compared to others.

When asked if he sees Verstappen as the best driver in Formula 1 at the moment, Steiner told the Beyond the Grid podcast: “I think he is, because he’s young, he’s very hungry, he’s a racer, and he’s very talented, all this put together.

“But then you could say that for Lewis Hamilton as well – he’s won seven championships.

“Lewis, for sure, is a fantastic driver, you know, but is Lewis as driven and hungry like Max is? I don’t know, maybe Max in five years is different as well.

“You know, we don’t have the Max now like the Max from four or five years ago anymore. You know, he now has to be a calculator.

“I think Lando, talent wise, is very similar or the same. But is he as aggressive, as hungry? Would he do the things Max is doing to win or not?

“You know, this is the little things which make a difference in this day. So I think, as a complete driver in the moment, Max, for sure, in my opinion, is the best.”

