Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ensured that Formula 1 was represented as Forbes revealed their 2024 highest-paid athletes list.

A pair of drivers whose names with forever be intertwined after their epic 2021 title rivalry, Verstappen and Hamilton have established themselves as arguably the two most recognisable stars of the F1 grid, which has certainly translated into their earnings for 2024.

Max Verstappen pips Lewis Hamilton in Forbes 2024 list

The figures are in from Forbes to reveal some truly eye-watering pay packets across the world of sport, their figures taken from the range May 1 2023 – May 1 2024 and formed via ‘conversations with dozens of industry insiders’, as well as from media reports and salary databases.

And Verstappen finds himself nestling into number 17 on this list, with a staggering income total of $81 million, $76m of that coming through on-track earnings and the remaining $5m in off-track income, primarily from endorsements in the case of a Formula 1 driver.

Considering Verstappen has established himself as the dominant force of Formula 1 – on a streak of three successive World titles with a fourth likely to follow in F1 2024 – it is no surprise to see the Dutchman as the highest-earning driver on the grid.

Not far behind though is the driver who Verstappen knocked off the F1 summit in Hamilton, who remains arguably the most marketable driver in the series and who collected $69m in earnings.

In contrast to Verstappen, the ratio was not as heavily biased towards on-track income, with $57m making up Hamilton’s total, while the remaining $12m was earned off-track.

Hamilton, despite boasting records such as most wins, poles and podiums in F1 history, as well as having a record-equalling seven World Championship titles to his name, finds himself on an extended baron spell, having not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Key talking points ahead of the Imola GP

👉 Revealed: Lewis Hamilton picks his number one choice to replace him at Mercedes

👉 First look: Ferrari SF-24 Imola upgrades break cover with Red Bull targeted

The duo were able to topple some huge sporting stars with their figures, such as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, golf legend Tiger Woods, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

There was no touching the athlete in that P1 slot though, which went to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now plying his trade over in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s total earnings came in at a mammoth $260m! $200m from on the pitch, and $60m off it.

His closest challenger was golfer John Rahm with $218m, while Ronaldo’s fellow football legend Lionel Messi completed this particular podium with $135m earned.

Read next – Revealed: Lewis Hamilton picks his number one choice to replace him at Mercedes